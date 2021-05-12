CSS Corp honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner for Company of the Year in 2021 American Business Awards®

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): (https://www.csscorp.com) CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology services provider, announced that it has won the Gold Stevie® Award in the "Company of the Year-Computer Services" category at the 19th Annual American Business Awards®.
CSS Corp bagged this recognition for its strong growth, empathetic employee engagement, innovation and resilience amidst the pandemic over the past 18 months. More than (https://stevieawards.com/aba/judges) 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.
CSS Corp prioritized employees' safety and wellbeing by transitioning to a 100 percent productive work-from-home model early in the pandemic in March 2020 across its 18 global locations. The company's CHEER framework, developed as a response to the pandemic, has been instrumental in driving high employee morale and positivity.
Additionally, CSS Corp helped clients navigate through the crisis and emerge resilient by accelerating digital initiatives, building operational resilience, and find new revenue streams through strategic co-innovation. All this together contributed towards the company's impressive growth in challenging times.
"Over the past year, organizations have had to re-invent their business models to sustain and grow. Amidst the uncertainty, CSS Corp has led with empathy, and achieved consistent growth and progress for the employees and the organization at large. We are pleased to win this reputed award. It has been possible because of the passion and tireless efforts of the entire CSS Corp family and their indefatigable spirit to conquer and excel against all odds," said Sunil Mittal, COO, CSS Corp.
"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher.
The American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the U.S. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. A record 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.
