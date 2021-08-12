CSS Corp launches CSS EDISON™, a Cloud-Based Digital Customer Experience Transformation Platform

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology consulting services provider, today announced the launch of CSS EDISON, a cloud-based intelligent customer experience (CX) transformation platform for accelerated digitalization of end-to-end CX and technology support ecosystems.

The AI-first platform drives superior customer as well as employee experiences through a unique combination of easy-to-deploy intelligent modules, best-in-class professional services, and outcome-focused commercial models. It has evolved over the last 6 years by infusing learnings from 50+ customers across the B2B and B2C space and bringing best-of-breed industry solutions, AI/ML algorithms with industry-specific context.

Modern customer service and support ecosystems have numerous moving parts, ranging from customer engagement applications and routing systems, to CRMs and workforce optimization solutions. The CSS EDISON platform enables global CX and technology support leaders across B2B and B2C organizations to harmonize this complex ecosystem with a data fabric and deliver on their most critical business objectives.

The end-to-end technology platform consists of 14 powerful modules to unite and transform four core components of support - channel-less customer engagement, micro-data powered intelligence and insights, employee amplification, and smart planning and operations.

It also enables clients to rapidly transition their support center to the cloud with integrated Amazon Connect capability. The platform empowers organizations to gain complete visibility of the customer journey and drive exceptional experiences across the customer lifecycle from customer acquisition to customer care and tech support to retention, and renewals while lowering costs.

CSS EDISON is unique in comparison to the other CX platforms and products in the market, as it is one of the few platforms offered with a convenient consumption-based model, thus minimzing upfront investment and allowing clients to only pay for the features they use. Its unique federated architecture makes it a highly customizable platform that is easy to configure to run in any client environment. With a strong team of experts and professionals to ensure smooth onboarding and adoption, CSS Corp partners with its clients to drive outcomes as the single conduit for both technology and services delivery.

Sunil Mittal, CEO at CSS Corp, said, "Keeping the right balance between human and digital touch for customers is an emerging challenge for organizations to improve customer experience. We have taken a data-centric approach to understand customer personas and cater to these nuances by offering seamless experiences across their customer journeys while optimizing the efficiency of their support processes. I am excited to introduce CSS EDISON, our flagship CX transformation platform built with CSS Corp's expertise and over two decades of experience in managing complex CX & technology support ecosystems. It is designed for value creation across stakeholders, driving premium experiences for customers and employees, and ensuring business outcomes for organizations."

CSS EDISON deployments have already received rave reviews from industry analysts, won prestigious awards, and received positive customer feedback for being a comprehensive, outcome-driven solution. Recently, HFS Research ranked CSS Corp 6th globally and first among pureplay support service providers for CSS EDISON's digital associates capability.

