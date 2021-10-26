CSS Corp launches new delivery center in Romania to further strengthen European presence

You would like to read
- CSS Corp to appoint Sunil Mittal as its Chief Executive Officer
- CSS Corp launches CSS EDISON™, a Cloud-Based Digital Customer Experience Transformation Platform
- Sonalika establishes India's largest harvester manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh with investment of Rs. 200 cr
- CSS Corp honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner for Company of the Year in 2021 American Business Awards®
- Adani Green Energy to acquire SB Energy's 5 GW India renewable power portfolio for a fully completed EV of USD 3.5 billion - India's largest renewables M & A transaction
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 26 (ANI/PRNewswire):(https://www.csscorp.com) CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology services provider, today announced the launch of its new global delivery center in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.
The new center, CSS Corp's second in Europe after Poland, will leverage the highly skilled local talent with multilingual capabilities to deliver technical support and IT services to customers. This move is a part of CSS Corp's global expansion strategy to address growing business needs while enhancing its European delivery capabilities. With this launch, CSS Corp now has 20 delivery centers across the globe with over 10,000 employees.
Cluj is the third-most populous city in Romania and an emerging technology and outsourced services hub. It has an attractive business environment, ease of access, and the availability of high-quality, diversified talent and technical skills. In 2015, Cluj was the #1 hub for IT export in Romania.
It has been named by KPMG on the international list of "locations to watch" for the next outsourcing boom and designated the most attractive growth pole in Romania. Additionally, Cluj is a long-established university town with the country's largest university, providing a ready source of talented graduates looking for employment opportunities with top companies. With an increasingly diverse cultural life and home for young talent, Cluj was selected as the European Youth Capital in 2015.
CSS Corp's new center will be equipped to deliver diverse, multi-skilled talent across variety of digital, engineering, IT and tech support skills. The center will employ about 50 professionals to start with who will offer multilingual tech support in English, French, German and Italian. This number will be ramped up to 400+ employees over the next two years with the addition of new client portfolios.
"We are delighted at strengthening our European delivery capabilities with the launch of our Romania operations at Cluj-Napoca, 'the heart of Transylvania.' The dynamic industry that we operate in requires skills, innovation, adaptability, and creativity, characteristics that define the Romanian people. Cluj will help us scale our European language operations, supplementing our Poland center. It will also provide access to unique capabilities, talent pool and technical skills for our global clients," said Sunil Mittal, CEO, CSS Corp.
"We've steadily grown our European delivery portfolio with our center in Poland and seen great success. The new center in Romania will act as a catalyst for ramping up our capabilities for our growing European and global client base," said Arvind Appavu, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Support, CSS Corp.
CSS Corp has existing delivery centers in the USA, Costa Rica, Colombia, Philippines, India, Mauritius, and China. This year also marks 25 years of operations for the company, and it recently crossed the milestone of 10,000 employees.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor