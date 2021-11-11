CSS Corp recognized as a Global Leader in ISG Provider Lens ™ Contact Center - Customer Experience Services Report 2021 for its AI and Analytics Capabilities

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.csscorp.com) CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology services provider, today announced that it has been recognized as a Global Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center - Customer Experience Services Global 2021 report by (https://isg-one.com) Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The ISG report underlines CSS Corp's digital capabilities towards meeting the ever-evolving needs of enterprises for well-orchestrated intelligent automation capabilities and to deliver higher productivity, cost optimization, improved data accuracy, and superlative customer experience. CSS Corp's ability to continuously invest, improve and innovate has helped it to secure a leadership position in the AI & Analytics and Social Media CX quadrants of the report. It is also positioned as Product Challenger in Digital Operations and Work-From-Home CX Services quadrants of the report.

The company has received this recognition for its proprietary AI and analytics-based solutions and its automation-led operations, which have stood out in the customer experience service providers landscape. With its technology-led approach to customer experience complemented by a strong global team of professionals and innovative business models, CSS Corp has emerged as a compelling alternative to the traditional contact center service providers. The company's flagship CX transformation platform, CSS EDISON™ is an end-to-end modular cloud-based intelligent platform that drives superior customer and employee experiences through a unique combination of easy-to-deploy intelligent modules, best-in-class professional services, and outcome-focused commercial models. The platform has already received rave reviews from industry analysts and received positive customer feedback for being an outcome-driven solution.

Sunil Mittal, CEO at CSS Corp, said, "We are proud to be recognized as a leader by ISG yet again. The customer engagement layer at organizations has gained unprecedented strategic importance in today's times. Our solutions enable our customers to unlock the value of digitalization, transform customer engagement and deliver unrivalled customer experiences that drive business outcomes. This recognition is a testimony to our capabilities to provide best-in-class CX and support, enabled by innovative technology solutions, resilient operations and disruptive business models to maximize the value we deliver to our clients."

Namratha Dharshan, ISG Lead Analyst, said, "It's great to see CSS Corp getting recognized the second time in a row. CSS Corp has excelled and managed to carve a niche for itself in a crowded CX market by bringing AI and analytics capabilities to its clients. They have also been successful in deploying and delivering tangible results to their clients across geos. Their continuous investment and innovation, coupled with a highly differentiated pricing model, is a strong factor of consideration for enterprises to engage with CSS Corp and explore the art of the possible."

