CSS Corp wins Gold Stevie® Award for Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year 2022

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology services provider, today announced that it has won the Gold Stevie Award in the 'Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year 2022' category at the 16th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
This award recognizes CSS Corp as the premier outsourcing services provider in delivering unique value propositions to customers with specific capability around leveraging innovative technology and unique business models to transform contact centres into value centres. The award winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.
CSS Corp has been investing heavily in building comprehensive solutions that fuse intelligence across its operations. The company's flagship cloud-based intelligent customer experience (CX) transformation platform, CSS EDISON®, is an award-winning platform that accelerates digitalization of end-to-end CX and technology support ecosystems to drive superior customer and employee experiences. Customers of CSS Corp have been realizing tangible outcomes through its unique outcome-based models, which have helped them in their digital transformation journey.
Sunil Mittal, CEO, CSS Corp, said, "Businesses expect service providers to help them simplify their CX operations and bring in a level of predictability. This is only possible by synergistically bringing together smart technology, proactive delivery, a customer-obsessed culture and flexible business models that drive business outcomes. This award is yet another testament to our unique capabilities underlining customer-centricity, deep tech expertise, and our spirit of co-innovation with customers, to deliver service excellence and customer delight at scale."
"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that customer service and business development organizations worldwide have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller.
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honours for customer service, contact centre, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.
