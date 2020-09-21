CSS Corp wins two Silver Stevie® Awards at the 2020 International Business Awards®

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has won two Silver Stevie® awards at The 17th Annual International Business Awards®.

The company was recognized in two COVID-19 response categories- Most Exemplary Employer and Most Valuable Corporate Response of the year. The company received these awards for its strong people focus that upheld employee satisfaction while enabling business continuity and progress during these unprecedented times.

CSS Corp showcased resilience, determination, and fortitude, being one of the first movers in the industry to transition to a 100 per cent productive work from home model at the onset of the lockdown. The company's proprietary resilience framework - takes a three-pronged approach, which emphasizes on preparedness, stabilization and embracing the new normal. Despite the challenges posed by the situation, CSS Corp mitigated the challenges and rolled out annual increments, variable pay and promotions for its workforce in 2020.

CSS Corp's employee-first culture is built on empowering its employees and boosting their morale and productivity, while constantly ensuring that they are safe and secure, amidst growing uncertainty. The company's industry-acclaimed CHEER framework devised specifically for the current scenario, placed emphasis on communication, recognition, and engagement as the pillars to support, strengthen and safeguard employees.

"CSS Corp has always been committed to its people on its journey towards setting new industry benchmarks. While the world was facing an unforeseen pandemic, we made it our mission to ensure that our employees are taken care of. With that in mind, the initiatives and policies devised with specific emphasis on navigating through the current scenario, further strengthened our people focus and fostered growth within. We are proud to be recipients of the Stevie Awards, as a reflection of the satisfaction and hope that we are striving to drive for our employees," said Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp.

"Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year's International Business Awards attests to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations. The commitment we've seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers, and communities is truly impressive," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher.

More than 3,800 nominations from 63 nations, across organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)