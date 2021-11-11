New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/ATK): CTM Technical Textiles LTD collaborates with Kush Agarwal to work for the Upliftment of people in need of hospital and Safai Karmachari of the country.

Becoming a conscious member of a society is unfortunately not a conscious task and hence many overlook it.

Along with CTM Technical Textiles Ltd, headed by father of Kush Agarwal and Sangitarani Memorial Trust, Kush has worked extensively in his hometown Bhiwani Khera, Haryana to better the lives of the people there. From organizing free medical camps with the help of the local authorities to ideating and building a playground for the young children of the government school there. He has ensured that adequate funds find their best utilization and reach the ones who are most in need of it.

Furthermore in partnership with the company, Kush has undertaken several drives from feeding the malnourished to organizing community tournaments for the locals. The company is involved in manufacturing of technical textiles and caters to the domestic and international market.

Although constrained by their limited means CTM has been involved in philanthropic works for generations and was one of the pioneers of building a 300 bed hospital for the needy in the city of Ahmedabad. Even today the hospital provides subsidized care and treatment to those in need. Keeping education as a priority, the company has also built schools which provide quality education to underprivileged kids.

Talking about Kush's contribution to the community engagement he says, "The scale and extent to which each one of us can help someone is just humongous. All you need is a heart and a little bit of will to be wanting to walk that extra mile over and above your work to make someone else's lives better. No matter how trivial the task may look, if you think something ought to be done, then you must make an effort to get it done. I see myself as a catalyst who can impart his knowledge, experience and time in helping this community become a little better than yesterday."

Additionally with the help of UnitedFirst, they have provided UV glasses to safai karamcharis to protect their eyes from infection and distributed covid immunity booster drinks in over 15 states and 2 UT's in collaboration with 230 cities.

With an aim to contribute more and more to the society, Kush is connecting with youth and like minded people globally to create a network where people proactively support and uplift the needy and underprivileged.

