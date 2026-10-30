PRNewswire

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 30: The CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship (INCRC) 2026, presented by DIA Diamonds, opened its season at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore, on 24-25 October with a record 137 driver/rider registrations, the highest for a single round in the championship's 29-year history.

Organised by CTR Sports in association with JK Tyre, the weekend featured 17 races across eight categories and reinforced the championship's vision of "One Nation, One Championship." The event was streamed live and hosted by television presenter and actor Ma Ka Pa Anand, official host of CTR Sports.

Race Winners

Arya Singh, Dhruvh Goswami and Balaprasath each won a Formula LGB F4 race, while Shatveer Shetty claimed two wins in the Formula 1300 Novice Cup. In the Saloon Car categories, Arjun Narendran and Biren Pithawalla split the ISTC wins. Aman Nagdev (ITC) and Deepak Ravikumar (IJTC) each won both races, while Diljith T S won in Super Stock. Levitas Cup winners were Pratik Sonawane in the Gentleman class and Aadam Junaid in the Rookie class. In the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Kabir Sahoch won all three Amateur races, while Senthil Kumar, Navaneeth Kumar and Anish Shetty took the Pro wins.