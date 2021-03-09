Cult-favourite beauty brand, SUGAR Cosmetics launches first-ever product collaboration: SUGAR X WONDER WOMAN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): SUGAR Cosmetics, one of India's fastest-growing beauty brands has launched their first-ever product collaboration, an invincible and super awe-inspiring SUGAR X WONDER WOMAN collection after acquiring the rights from Warner Bros. Media for a period of 1 year from the launch.

The range debuts with an impressive range of bravely-pigmented lipsticks in three charismatic finishes and two fearless mixed palettes that play up your strength and beauty like no other. Inspired by the legendary Wonder Woman, this grit-ful, spunky, and vibrant-hued limited-edition makeup collection reflects everything Wonder Woman stands for - a boon companion, a true friend, and the most trusted soul.

Coming right from the league of superheroes, this fantasy makeup collection cased in royal red, bold blue, and regal gold packaging adorned with Wonder Woman's iconic 'W' Logo is the ultimate beacon of oomph and will empower women to create fierce beauty looks that let them rule the universe while looking perfectly wonderful!

Launching on International Women's Day, this collection is not only an ode to the superhero but to all the women out there because for SUGAR, #EveryWomanIsAWonderWoman.

The brand is also running a digital initiative with 8000+ influencers to celebrate every woman and encourages them to embrace themselves, just the way they are by embracing the scars, the struggles, the defeats, and the wins; because everything she is, is everything she is meant to be.

Speaking about the new collaboration, Vineeta Singh, Co-founder & CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics said, "We are extremely excited with how our first-ever product collaboration line has turned out. SUGAR as a brand caters to strong, independent millennial women. This Women's Day, we want to celebrate these women for who they are and for everything they've been through to become what they are today. This collection is for all those strong and fearless women!

As SUGAR rapidly scales towards expansion, we hope that this wonderful collection will play a vital role in increasing our consumer base and help us scale our retail footprint from 10,000 stores to 40,000 stores before this year ends. I truly hope this collection is as loved and appreciated by all the women out there because they truly deserve the best, and that is what we've aimed for with SUGAR X WONDERWOMAN."

Amrita Shinde, Head of Brand Marketing, SUGAR Cosmetics adds, "SUGAR X WONDER WOMAN Product Collaboration launch couldn't have been done at a better time than now. The past year - 2020 has brought out the never-seen-before tenacity & vigor to strive harder, beating any difficult situation.

The proof of this has been the SUGAR team and customers who together led the brand to increased revenue, even beyond pre-COVID levels. The intention of this collaboration was to showcase beauty meeting power and the limited-edition SUGAR X WONDER WOMAN collection is a tribute to every woman out there who is their own wonder woman!"

The collection will also be promoted via SUGAR's exclusive stores and kiosks, PAN India, through various experiential marketing activities and effective visual merchandise that has been set up. The collection will be available on www.sugarcosmetics.com and all SUGAR exclusive stores and kiosks across the country, through the year until March 2022.

The collection consists of:

* SUGAR X WONDER WOMAN 24-HR Lip Lacquer

10 bold shades of mousse-textured, smudge-proof, and transfer-proof lipsticks with a waterproof finish that's as graceful as it is spunky

* SUGAR X WONDER WOMAN Creamy Matte Lipstick

10 bold shades of a luxurious creamy formula that leaves your lips in a lightweight veil of opaque color that sets to become a classy, matte finish that's unlike any other

* SUGAR X WONDER WOMAN Everlasting Matte Lipstick

10 bold shades of fiery matte lipsticks that'll deliver an insanely gorgeous highly pigmented finish which will stay matte and comfortable for up to 10 to 12 hours

* SUGAR X WONDER WOMAN Mixed Palette - 01 Cosmos Conqueror

This features six majestic eyeshadow shades in hues of peach, gold, and bronze, both in matte and striking shimmer texture, a cool-tone bronzer, a beautiful matte peach blush, and a punch-packing champagne gold highlighter

* SUGAR X WONDER WOMAN Mixed Palette - 02 Primal President

This features six valiant eyeshadow shades in hues of vivacious mauve pinks, rose gold, bronze, all in a mix of matte and shimmer texture, a flattering warm tone bronzer, a radiant peach blush, and an unmatched, glow-giving honey gold highlighter

Priced at Rs 599/- onward.....

Video link: (www.youtube.com/watch?v=rK6Pg16j0qg)

SUGAR Cosmetics, a cult-favorite amongst Gen Z and millennials, is one of the fastest-growing premium beauty brands in India. With its clutter-breaking persona, signature low-poly packaging, and chart-topping products, SUGAR is the makeup of choice for bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles.

Crafted in state-of-the-art facilities across Germany, Italy, India, the USA, and Korea, the brand ships its bestselling products in Lips, Eyes, Face, Nails & Skin categories across the world.

With a cruelty-free range that is high on style and higher on performance, the brand is obsessed with crafting products that are a perfect match for every Indian skin tone across seasons and around the calendar.

Backed by the trust of marquee investors and the love of millions of makeup enthusiasts, SUGAR Cosmetics is rapidly scaling its physical presence with 10,000+ retail outlets as of 2020 across 130+ cities and a mission of reaching the doorstep of every makeup user in the country.

