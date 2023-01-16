Cultivator Natural Products Celebrated 35 Years of Excellence with Union Cabinet Minister Shekhawat

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], January 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading organic products manufacturer and exporter company celebrated 35 Years of Excellence in a two-day event chaired by the Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Jal Shakti - GOI, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The celebration started with a blood donation drive on 13th January. The concluding ceremony on 14th January was attended by dignitaries from the field of administration, social welfare, politicians, acclaimed doctors, and ayurveda experts.

The inauguration ceremony was chaired by the great saint of Rajasthan Guru Shri Achalanand Maharaj and Dr Archana Bajpayee, additional professor, department of transfusion medicine and blood bank. A total of 116 units of blood were donated by company employees for social welfare. The event was hosted by Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with the Rotary club, Jodhpur.

The concluding ceremony took place on 14th January at Processing Unit 2 of Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd. The grand event was chaired by Union Cabinet Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as the chief guest. Amongst the Guests of Honor were Retd. Judge J. D. Thanvi, A.D.C.P. (traffic) Chain Singh Mahecha, Dr Nitin Bajpai, Lunnchand Sinhavadia, Adv. Shankarlal, Shashi Kumar Prajapati, Dr Indivar Bharadwaj, Pushottam Hisaria, P.D. Gupta, Manish Khandelwal, Babulal Prajapati, and others. The grand event included cultural folk performances from internationally-acknowledged Rajasthani folk artists.

In his address to the audience, Union Cabinet Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "Today, India's knowledge is acknowledged across the world. When the world was entering the stage of development, India was already at the epitome of scientific and social growth. Vedic science has a reason behind the sacred number 108 and that logic is yet to be fully understood by modern science. There is a huge scope of ayurveda medicine processing facilities in India. This sector can completely replace the animal-based medicines being sold by China. Ayurveda medicine needs better packaging and clinical trials, which has been adroitly accomplished by Cultivator Natural Products. This is time for us to echo our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' project. I congratulate the efforts of Founder - Narayan Prajapati and Managing Director - Tarun Prajapati, who have written history by completing 35 golden years of excellence at Cultivator Natural Products."

Commemorating the event, Tarun Prajapati, Managing Director & Co-founder, Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd. said, "The secrets of Ayurveda can enhance both inner and outer beauty. We just need to look closely and work in synchronization with nature. Today is a proud moment for Cultivator's group and over 400 employees working in this organization that despite all the odds, we've come out successfully in the global market. The name - Cultivator's - has become a synonym of paramount quality and unsurpassable standards. Through various initiatives, our company has touched over 1,00,000 lives in rural areas and has helped over 10,000 farmers to adopt sustainable organic agriculture. We are creating an oasis of herbs and botanicals in the midst of the Thar desert. I extend my humble gratitude to everyone who has been with the company in this journey of the last 35 golden years."

Key employees were also awarded 'Achiever's Awards' for their services by the Chief Guest and MD. The successful completion of the two-event has boosted the morale and enthusiasm of Cultivator's workforce and has given new vigor & zeal for working to reach the apex of the industry. The company has received over 30 international certifications and accreditations including Fair for Life, FairWild, India Organic, USDA organic, ECOCERT, and ZED gold certifications. The EU-compliant processing facility was also visited by Union Cabinet Minister and other dignitaries. The two-day event was planned and moderated by Sudhanshu Tak.

CULTIVATOR NATURAL PRODUCTS is the Perfect Confluence of Ayurveda and Luxury in Organic Herbs, Botanicals, and Natural Cosmetics while being affordable for all. In their quest to bring the luxurious ayurvedic secrets to the masses, they couldn't confide their feelings in any word that shows their real roots except ''Cultivator". The company marked the beginning of its journey long ago in 1988 and now they are expanding into the Indian & the Global market offering the products, private labeling & OEM services.

