PNN Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 5: Cultural envoy and philanthropist Mr. Sundeep Bhutoria, Managing Trustee of the Prabha Khaitan Foundation, paid a courtesy call on the Governor of West Bengal, Shri R N Ravi, at Lok Bhavan. In a gesture of cultural goodwill, Mr. Bhutoria presented the Governor with a handwritten copy of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's Gitanjali -- the timeless masterpiece that first carried the voice of Bengal to the world. The meeting provided an occasion to discuss the Foundation's wide-ranging initiatives in literature, arts, and culture. Through its flagship platforms, the Prabha Khaitan Foundation has long championed India's creative heritage, fostering dialogue across communities and building lasting bridges between the arts and the public.

A prominent Kolkata-based cultural activist, author, and columnist, Mr. Bhutoria serves on the Board of Trustees of the Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata, to which he was nominated by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. His forthcoming book, Victoria Memorial: The People's Monument -- with a foreword by Grammy Award-winner Ricky Kej -- is set for imminent release. He too has also served as a Trustee of the Indian Museum. Mr. Bhutoria currently serves on the Advisory Committee of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and has previously been a Member of the Expert Committee of the Cultural Function and Production Grant, Ministry of Culture. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, London, and a member of the Royal Overseas League, London, India International Centre, India Habitat Centre, and the Rajasthan International Centre. He also serves as Trustee of the Education for All Trust.

In the corporate sphere, Mr. Bhutoria is a Board Member of Petronet LNG Limited, a joint venture promoted by four energy sector majors -- BPCL, GAIL, IOCL, and ONGC. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)