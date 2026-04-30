VMPL New Delhi [India], April 30: Culture Circle, India's largest authenticated marketplace for hype and luxury fashion and a defining name in luxury resale India, today announced it has recorded ₹153 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) for the financial year 2025-26, marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to build trust and transparency in the country's burgeoning resale market. The platform, which operates as a marketplace aggregator connecting buyers with independent reseller partners, generates revenue through technology, authentication and facilitative fees. Culture Circle has now set an ambitious target of ₹1,000 crore in annual recurring revenue by FY27. Setting the Global Standard for Authentication

Culture Circle has become the first platform in the world to offer dual authentication in partnership with CheckCheck, the globally recognized third-party authentication service. Every order shipped through the platform includes an international Certificate of Authenticity for sneakers, and luxury buyers can verify instantly, giving them unmatched confidence in their purchases. Culture Circle is India's largest authenticated hype and luxury marketplace accelerates growth with dual authentication, strategic investor backing, and international expansion. The company's catalogue now spans more than 2.5 million listings across sneakers, streetwear, handbags, watches, perfumes, beauty products and collectibles. With over 25,000 verified positive reviews across platforms, Culture Circle backs every transaction with a guaranteed lowest price and a no-questions-asked money-back policy.

Rapid Expansion Across India and the UAE Culture Circle currently operates physical retail locations in Vasant Kunj (Delhi), Banjara Hills (Hyderabad) and Kopa Mall (Pune), with plans to open four stores in the UAE by the end of 2026. The platform, available as the leading app for sneakers in India, serves more than five million monthly active users and hosts over 7,000 verified sellers. Backed by an investor The company counts among its investors Ritesh Agarwal, Founder of OYO, Agarwal first invested in Culture Circle in mid-2025 at a valuation exceeding ₹100 crore, choosing the company over a larger ₹8 crore offer on Shark Tank India.

Founder Statements Devansh, Co-founder of Culture Circle, said: "Reaching ₹153 crore GMV in FY26 represents a major milestone, but we are only getting started. Our focus remains on building the trust layer for luxury and hype fashion in India. Authenticity is not simply a feature for us--it is the entire product. That conviction drove our partnership with CheckCheck, making us the first platform in India to ship every order with an international authentication certificate. Our next target is ₹1,000 crore ARR by FY27." Ackshay, Co-founder of Culture Circle, added: "For sneakerheads and luxury buyers in India, the greatest concern has always been counterfeits. We have eliminated that fear. Dual authentication, guaranteed lowest prices and a money-back policy - we questioned why no one had done this before us, so we built it ourselves."

About Culture Circle Culture Circle is the leading Luxury marketplace India trusts, the country's largest authenticated hype and luxury destination, used by millions seeking genuine sneakers, streetwear, handbags, watches, perfumes, beauty products and collectibles. Through its pioneering dual authentication process with CheckCheck and commitment to fast delivery and customer satisfaction, Culture Circle has established itself as the country's most trusted platform for authenticated products. The company operates physical stores across India with international expansion underway. Website link: Culture Circle (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)