Shveta Arya, Regional Leader, Cummins India and MD, Cummins India Limited, (Fifth from left), Felicitating Batch Of 520 Meritorious Students at the Flagship 'Nurturing Brilliance' Program

PRNewswire Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: Celebrating two decades of empowering future engineers, Cummins in India, a leading integrated power solutions provider, today marked the 20th anniversary of its flagship Nurturing Brilliance program by inducting a new cohort of 520 scholars. This initiative is being implemented through Cummins India Foundation, which provides scholarships and mentorship opportunities to students from the lesser privileged backgrounds, to pursue diploma and degree in engineering and build future-ready careers. The 2025-26 scholars were felicitated by Shveta Arya, Managing Director, Cummins India Limited, and Ashish Aggarwal, Chief Administrative Officer, Cummins in India, during a ceremony at the Cummins India campus in Pune.

- 520 scholars onboarded from 9,600+ applicants, including 20 students with disabilities (PwD), this year - Empowered 3,100+ students from low-income communities, including female youth comprising 52% of beneficiaries and differently abled, to date with holistic support - Offers comprehensive support including full financial aid, mentorship by industry leaders, and career readiness training to drive long-term success This year, the program witnessed an overwhelming response, receiving over 9,600 applications. Following a rigorous selection process for the 2025-26 academic year, 520 deserving scholars were selected, including 20 scholars with disabilities, underscoring the program's deep commitment to equity and inclusion. To date, 'Nurturing Brilliance' has positively impacted more than 3,100 students with 52% of them being girl student beneficiaries, enabling them to build strong and sustainable careers.

Speaking on the occasion, Shveta Arya, Regional Leader, Cummins India and Managing Director, Cummins India Limited, said, "True progress is measured by meaningful opportunities, created for progress and growth. For the past two decades, Nurturing Brilliance has remained focused on ensuring that ambition is never limited by circumstances. Education is a powerful driver of human progress and nation-building at Cummins, we connect aspirations with access, enabling deserving students to realize their full potential. By empowering students today, the program is helping shape the innovators and leaders of tomorrow." Designed as a holistic development platform, the Cummins India Nurturing Brilliance program goes beyond financial assistance to deliver end-to-end support for scholars. In addition to covering tuition fees, academic expenses, and learning resources, it focuses on building the capabilities required for long-term success. Scholars gain access to structured mentorship from experienced Cummins leaders, practical industry exposure, and curated training in soft skills, employability, and career readiness. The initiative also nurtures a strong and enduring network of scholars and mentors, enabling continuous learning, knowledge-sharing, and sustained professional growth.

Originating in Pune with just 13 students in 2006, the Nurturing Brilliance program has evolved into a national, digitally enabled platform. Today, this initiative creates pathways from ambition to opportunity, for a new generation of engineers across key industrial hubs in the country, including Pune, Phaltan, Ahilyanagar, Indore, Jamshedpur, Dharashiv, Vidisha, Guna, and Ranchi. About Cummins Group in India: Established in 1962 and headquartered in Pune, Cummins Group in India is a leading provider of integrated power solutions for the industrial and automotive sectors. The company operates through 12 legal entities. With a wide-ranging portfolio, the company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, distributing, and servicing engines and powertrain-related components for commercial vehicles, gensets, and industrial markets. The company has 19 state-of-the-art manufacturing plants, assembly, and distribution facilities. With over 600 customer touchpoints, the company is committed to powering the success of its customers and ensuring that its services and solutions are readily accessible. The company creates value for customers, investors, employees and strengthens communities through its' corporate responsibility global priorities: education, equity and environment. The company has over 15,500 employees, who contribute their expertise and commitment to ensuring Cummins Group in India delivers on its mission of "making people's lives better by powering a more prosperous world.

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