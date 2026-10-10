VMPL New Delhi [India], October 10: Author Pavan Kaushik's 'The Fifth Estate: Corporate Communication' makes a clear case for recognising Corporate Communication as an institution rather than a function-one that increasingly influences trust, reputation, leadership credibility, stakeholder confidence and organisational resilience. 'The Fifth Estate' takes this evolution a step further by arguing that Corporate Communication experts should have a place at the Board level, including as Independent Directors, given the growing importance of trust, reputation, stakeholder confidence and organisational communication to business outcomes. Pavan Kaushik, a Communication Economist and Advisor to Founders & CXOs in critical sectors, says: "My question is simple: If a communication expert understands the business, governance and regulatory responsibilities of the Board; possesses the required financial, legal, operational and industry expertise; and brings a deeper understanding of stakeholders, reputation and organisational communication, why not have such an expert on the Board as an Independent Director? That combination adds another dimension to independent judgement-what I call Communication Economies."

He is also registered as an Independent Director in the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) Databank, supporting his Board-level perspective on communication, reputation and stakeholder trust. 'The Fifth Estate' is written for promoters, founders, chairpersons, CEOs, CXOs, Board members and communication professionals. The proposition has prompted responses from CXOs and senior industry professionals who have read 'The Fifth Estate', with their reviews highlighting the changing role of Corporate Communication and its growing relevance to leadership, trust, reputation and stakeholder confidence. Dr. Sunil Duggal, CEO - Bhumi Ventures and former CEO of Vedanta Group and Hindustan Zinc, brings his experience as a business leader and Independent Director to his review of the book.

"The Fifth Estate: Corporate Communication is a book that was long overdue. It makes a compelling case for Corporate Communication to evolve beyond a support function into a strategic institution built around trust, reputation, leadership credibility and stakeholder confidence. Its arguments are practical and grounded in real business experience, with its perspectives on crisis management, leadership voice, reputation, trust and human judgment particularly relevant in today's business environment. For promoters, chairpersons, CEOs, CXOs, Board members and communication professionals, The Fifth Estate challenges conventional thinking and reinforces a critical reality: Corporate Communication is no longer about communicating business-it is increasingly about shaping trust, reputation and long-term organisational sustainability", says Dr. Sunil Duggal.

Chirag Warty, Chief Product Officer - Ved Sanjeevani, says: "The reframing of communication as an institution rather than a function is the genuinely useful shift here, because most organisations still budget for it as an output while expecting it to behave like infrastructure. In cyclical and commodity businesses in particular, the gap between operating performance and perceived performance is where a surprising amount of enterprise value quietly sits, and it tends to be discovered only during a crisis or a transaction. The stakeholder set has also widened well beyond investors and regulators, which is precisely why the discipline can no longer sit downstream of strategy."

Dr. Gobinda Pahari, Vice President & Site Head - Aditya Birla Insulators, says: "I read this book on Sunday, and I found it to be one of the simplest, most relevant, and thought-provoking books I have come across. Its language and simplicity make the ideas remarkably relatable. What stood out to me is that many of the insights go beyond corporate communication and connect strongly with leadership, organisational culture, and everyday professional life. Several lines made me pause and rethink how I approach my day-to-day responsibilities as a leader. One thought that particularly stayed with me was: The most credible employer brand is built by employees, not advertisements."

Kruttika Dwivedi, Manager - Deloitte observes: "The Fifth Estate: Corporate Communication clearly says that in today's world, communication can make or break an organisation. It is no longer merely a support function - it has become a differentiating pillar of business, shaping trust, reputation and how an organisation is perceived by its stakeholders." Griselda Pinto, Independent Communications & Content Strategist, highlights the preventive dimension of communication. She says - "One thought brought to mind is that Corporate Communication derives its greatest value not by managing crises, but by helping to prevent them in the first place." Maya M, Global Strategic Partnerships Manager at Lakshya Consultancy Services, focuses on the strategic transition. She says, "The transition of Corporate Communication from a supportive function to a strategic advisor at the leadership table is a game-changer. Building trust and securing stakeholder confidence are no longer secondary metrics-they are core business drivers."

For promoters, founders, chairpersons, CEOs, CXOs, Board members and communication professionals, 'The Fifth Estate' offers more than a perspective on Corporate Communication-it offers a framework for understanding how communication has evolved into an institutional force that shapes business, leadership and stakeholder relationships. From trust, reputation and social licence to leadership voice, employee advocacy, investor confidence, sustainability, CSR, media relations and crisis management, the book traces how Corporate Communication moved from a support function to a strategic organisational system. It then looks ahead to Artificial Intelligence, human judgement, digital crises and the future of leadership, asking readers to rethink not only how organisations communicate, but how they build trust, protect reputation and create enduring stakeholder confidence.

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