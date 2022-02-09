CyberPeace Foundation and Autobot Infosec's eRaksha Competition 2021 and Global CyberPeace Challenge 3.0 concludes with award ceremony on the Safer Internet Day

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): The CyberPeace Foundation on Tuesday conducted a virtual award ceremony for its flagship annual competitions, eRaksha competition, 2021-year edition and Global CyberPeace Challenge (GCC) 3.0 edition. The event was attended by several renowned dignitaries across the globe.

Major Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global President, CyberPeac eFoundation congratulated all the winners, finalists and participants and said, "Online safety has to be like a movement and it should be a multi-stakeholder approach where people join together. It's not only the core responsibility of the government but also of the people in the industry, academia and even the general netizens." Further, on the Global CyberPeace Challenge he mentioned, "We started in the year 2017 and during the first edition of the Global CyberPeace Challenge, we had participation from 40 countries. Last year, we touched around 66 countries. This year, we saw a huge rise in the number of participants where we received participation from about 113 countries."

The eRaksha Competition 2021 award ceremony witnessed esteemed guests Dr Amarendra Bahera, Joint Director, CIET - NCERT, Vivek Gogia, IPS - Director, NCRB, SN Pradhan, IPS - Director General of the NCB and Dr Angel Rathnabai, Asst. Professor, Department of ICT Training, CIET -NCERT as speakers.

Talking about the evolution of the eRaksha Competition SN Pradhan, IPS - Director General, NCB said, "It gives me personal satisfaction to see initiatives like E-Raksha, CyberPeace Corps getting recognition. E-Raksha has become a personal movement and I'm proud to be associated with this project." He also emphasized on the importance of being Cyber Aware and how NCB is constantly working on towards knocking down Drug Abuse in the CyberSpace.

Dr Angel Rathnabai, Asst Professor, Department of ICT Training, CIET-NCERT said, "E-Raksha has given a push to people to showcase their awareness. NCERT is committed to make changes in the education sector with help of CyberPeace Foundation. Our concern is there is a lack of research in schools cyber safety which needs to be addressed. We must inculcate a habit of research in cyber safety and safety in ourselves."

Amongst the speakers during the Global CyberPeace Challenge 3.0 Awards Ceremony were Mr. Aseem Kumar, Officiating Executive Officer, UN Global Compact Network-India, Mr. Maarten Botterman, Chair ICANN Board of Directors, Dr. Robert Nowill, Cyber Security Challenge UK and Mr. Keith Cantillon, Senior Academy Training Engineer, Palo Alto Networks.

While speaking on the significance of domain and DNS security, Maarten Botterman, Chair ICANN Board of Directors said, "GCC is a great CyberPeace initiative and we are glad to see youth thinking in this direction. It is a pleasure to see how young people are associated in such a movement. ICANN is committed to devising a unique identifying system to ensure safety in cyberspace. We appreciate all the work done by CyberPeace Foundation in bringing such a big project to fruition."

Annalaura Gallo, Head of Secretariat, CyberSecurity Tech Accord, Dr. Nagarathna A, Associate Professor of Law, Chief Coordinator, ACRDTCLF, Col. Nidhish Bhatnagar, Director School of IT, A.I (SITAICS), Prof. Scott J Shackleford, Professor Indiana University and Mr. Shrikanth Sinha, CEO, TASK Telangana also attended the GCC 3.0 virtual Award Ceremony.

Iravati Damle, Director Government Affairs India, Zoom Video Communications thanked CyberPeace Foundation for the partnership and said, "CPF is doing important work in infusing cyberspace in cyberspace and capacity building. She also shared crucial information and tips on CyberSecurity on Zoom."

On behalf of COMPTIA, Regional Director, Pradipto Chakrabarty attended the virtual award ceremony. He said, "We're glad to see the zeal and passion displayed by participants. We concur with the motive of GCC infusing cyberPeace in cyberspace. GCC is a great initiative to spread the word and that's why we decided to collaborate with CyberPeace Foundation. Most importantly, we need to acknowledge skills to deal with cyber threats."

CyberPeace Foundation and Autobot Infosec will be announcing the GCC4.0 and eRaksha Competition 2022 in the month of March 2022.

