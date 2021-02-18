Cyble Co-founder and COO Manish Chachada accepted into Forbes Business Council

Alpharetta (Georgia) [USA]/New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI/PNN): Cyble, a global cybersecurity consultant specializing in providing early warning intelligence on cyber threats, today announced that Co-founder and COO Manish Chachada has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only community for world-class C-suite and business executives.

Manish was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience, which includes leadership roles in the information security sector at companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. According to Forbes, the criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Manish Chachada into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and makes an even greater impact on the business world."

"I look forward to collaborating with like-minded entrepreneurs and thought leaders within the Forbes Business community," said Chachada. "The cyber threat landscape is constantly evolving in sophistication, and businesses must work together to stay ahead of cybercriminals. Collaborating with other executives through the Forbes Councils' network allows opportunities to brainstorm, share opinions, and join forces to meet the growing challenges presented by cyber threats."

Manish Chachada is a seasoned professional with over 15 years of International Corporate Finance and Business Management experience. His expertise ranges across multiple verticals from Healthcare, Fashion, and Media to Information Technology. His experience spans across business and financial management, operations management, auditing and assurance, mergers and acquisitions (M & A), international tax strategy, and capital raising.

A Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and an MBA from Columbia and London Business School, Manish takes a keen interest in business and technology. Currently, he also co-chairs the special interest technology group for Financial Executive Network Group (FENG), one of the largest global networks for finance professionals.

