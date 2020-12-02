Cyble Expands Technical Leadership

Atlanta [US]/Mumbai (Maharashtra)/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cyble, a fast-emerging Cyber Threat Intelligence Service & Solutions provider, today announced that it has appointed Arnab Chakraverty as Director, Products.

Arnab comes with over 15 years of experience, including more than 12 years in the cybersecurity domain, and has been actively involved in the research and development of numerous cybersecurity products. His previous experience is exemplary and comes from working with organisations such as FireEye, RSA Security and Tata ELXSI. He is well respected within the global cyber security ecosystem. He is also well-known for helping numerous customers with recommendations for their Security Operations Centres and suggestions for expanding their security posture. A Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in Computer Science from the International Institute of Information Technology - Kolkata, Arnab successfully completed the Technical Leadership Program through EMC in association with IIM-B. He is also highly fluent with ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF prerequisites.

"I extend a warm welcome to Arnab, who will play a pivotal role in keeping Cyble's solution platform at the cutting edge. Together, we look forward to achieving an industry-leading position in the near future," said Beenu Arora, CEO of Cyble.

"I am excited to join this dynamic team with a big vision. At Cyble, we will commit ourselves to resolving challenging security issues for our clients through an innovative defence platform and aim to become the leading partner of choice in the marketplace," said Chakraverty.

Beenu also added, "We have steadily strengthened our global service and delivery capabilities by expanding our team for fulfilling our growth plan across multiple geographies."

Cyble has rapidly grown to become a force to reckon with in the field of dark web visibility assessment and cyber-risk evaluation, aiding multiple organizations in safeguarding their systems. With an impressive client base comprising Fortune 500 companies as well as multiple SMEs, Cyble has carved its niche through strategic partnerships as a trusted digital risk and security advisor to industry-leading organizations. One of Cyble's most recent achievements happened on November 30, 2020, when it was recognized by Newshunt 360 as one of the top UK-based cyber security start-ups to look forward to.

Earlier in 2020, Cyble also appointed Dhanalakshmi PK as Associate Director, Malware and Intelligence Research, to give further impetus to its Research & Development efforts. Dhanalakshmi also comes with over 13 years of experience in Cybersecurity with special focus on Malware Analysis, Reverse Engineering, Network Security, Cloud security, Cyber Forensics, and Information Security. Prior to joining Cyble, she worked as threat researcher at esteemed companies such as Zscaler, Wells Fargo and McAfee, among others.

