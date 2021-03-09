Cyble unveils new logo as the company prepares for the next stage of growth

You would like to read
Alpharetta (Georgia) [USA], March 9 (ANI/Digpu): Cyble, a cyber threat intelligence company, today reveal edits new company logo - a stylized blue eagle -as part of a larger re-branding strategy meant to reinforce its focus and commitment to helping protect global enterprises from cybercrime and exposure in the dark web.
"Eagles are known for their powerful vision, their courage, and perseverance," said Manish Chachada, Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder of Cyble. "With their highly acute eyesight, eagles are considered an embodiment of the all-seeing EYE. This symbolism resonates with our resolve and never-ending effort to provide our clients with real-time visibility into the dark web. Representing intelligence and responsibility, the use of the colour blue is indicative of the sense of accountability that backs Cyble'sendeavors."
Cyble'sdarkweb monitoring and cybercrime intelligence capabilities enable businesses worldwide to make informed security decisions based on Cyble'sevidence-based knowledge on threat actors, their techniques, and the tell-tale indicators of compromised systems. The TheCyble Vison enterprise SaaS platform provides organizations with a unified view of their external threat landscape by collecting and consolidating threat intelligence from the dark web, deep web, and surface web.
"The re-branding is part of Cyble's pursuits to upgrade its business strategies and cater to global enterprise customers with upgraded services built around both artificial intelligence and human intelligence. The new logo reflects our vision and mission," said Beenu Arora, CEO and Founder of Cyble."In the upcoming months, we will be revamping our marketing strategies worldwide and upgrading our online presence."
Cyble is a global threat intelligence SaaS provider that helps enterprises protect themselves from cybercrimes and exposure to the dark web. Cyble's prime focus is to provide organizations with real-time visibility into their digital risk footprint.
Backed by Y Combinator as part of the 2021 winter cohort, Cyble has also been recognized by Forbes as one of the top 20 Best Cybersecurity Startups To Watch In 2020. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, and with offices in Australia, Singapore, and India, Cyble has a global presence. To learn more about Cyble, visit www.cyble.io.
