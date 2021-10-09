Cycle invites women to bring Kumkum Bindi back in vogue with 'KumkumBindiChallenge'

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cycle Pure Agarbathi, from the agarbathi to aerospace conglomerate NR Group, has launched a social media challenge called #KumkumBindiChallenge, in which the brand invites women to participate via its Instagram handle, (https://www.instagram.com/p/CUrmAOkoyo9/?utm_medium=copy_link).

On the occasion of Navaratri, the brand announced this fun initiative with its newly launched Om Shanthi Gold Class Pure Kumkum, India's first certified 'safe on skin' Kumkum. It's made with pure turmeric and only BIS-approved colours, so it's gentle on the skin and perfect for rituals.

Kumkum has long been revered in our culture for its social and spiritual significance. The campaign invites women from all over the world to participate in order to revive the tradition of wearing a kumkum bindi.

The #KumkumBindiChallenge encourages women to make Kumkum Bindi fashionable while reaping its benefits. To participate in the challenge, participants must post photos of themselves wearing the OS Gold Class Pure Kumkum with the provided hashtags and tag five women on Facebook and Instagram.

The challenge started from October 7 and will continue till 15, 2021. For this campaign, the brand has enlisted the help of renowned Bharatanatyam dancer, actor, and choreographer Rukmini Vijayakumar.

Commenting on this special product, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, "Our culture and traditions have long recognised the significance of Kumkum for women and in our puja rituals. Om Shanthi Gold Class Pure Kumkum is our country's first 'safe on skin' traditional Kumkum that has been prepared to the highest purity and safety standards. It is ideal for an auspicious start to any puja and for daily use by women."

Licensed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, OS Gold Class Pure Kumkum is available in the market as well as on .

The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by N Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has, today, become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad.

The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies.

Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defence helicopters. The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfills them, through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'.

NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family.

For more information on NR Group, please visit (https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.nrgroup.co.in/ & source=gmail & ust=1633854067782000 & usg=AFQjCNHEzPSBH6RtpaKDUzEEMpOiMY6ebw).

