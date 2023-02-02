Cycle Pure Agarbathi announces the official sponsorship of Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Team for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cycle Pure Agarbathi, owned by NR Group, was announced as the Official Team Sponsor of the Sri Lanka Women's Team for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 to be held in South Africa.

The announcement was done during a media conference held today in Colombo, in the presence of Sri Lanka Cricket's Assistant Secretary Chryshantha Kapuwatte, women's cricket team's Captain Chamari Athapaththu, and her team members (SLC), and Arjun Ranga - Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi. The jersey worn by the Sri Lankan team throughout the tournament will be displaying the Cycle Pure logo on the right sleeve as the Official Team Sponsor of the Sri Lanka Women's Team for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Speaking at the press conference Arjun Ranga stated, "As a brand, women empowerment has always been at our core as they are the powerhouse for growth. Our brand stands for hope and that is exactly what we want to bring forth with our presence in Sri Lanka as well, where we aim to spread the message of 'Prayer for Hope' amongst our family here in Sri Lanka. Through the partnership with the women's cricket team, we aim to continue spreading the message of solidarity, prayer and hope not only for the women representing the team on international grounds but also for all in the country."

He further added, "The women's cricket team has been quite strong in their games and we wish the squad the very best at the upcoming World Cup. We hope and pray that the country comes out stronger from its difficult situations. We will try our best to do whatever we can within our capacity to help the people of the country."

Commenting on the partnership, Chryshantha Kapuwatte, Assistant Secretary, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), said, "We are extremely happy to have Cycle Pure Agarbathi on board as a sponsor for our team. I am sure this partnership will help Cycle enhance its brand awareness across its audience, as the Sri Lanka Women's team will be carrying its logo during the entirety of the T20 World Cup, thus bringing in quality exposure for the firm.

We look forward to an exciting partnership with the company and continue to spread the message of hope and prayer to our squad as well as the rest of the country through our performance at the World Cup tournament."

Over the years, Cycle Pure Agarbathi has become one of the leading companies to associate with sports across the world. Their continuous participation in sporting activities has resulted in exciting cricket properties like Red Alert, Third Umpire branding and Milestone branding. The brand's dedicated and continuous focus on nurturing sporting talent has resulted in it being actively involved in the development of various sports.

The India-based NRRS was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has, today, become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully-run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad. The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car-fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO) and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Incense to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defence helicopters. The organisation has largely committed itself towards social responsibilities and fulfils them through its CSR arm NR Foundation.

The NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family.

