NewsVoir Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 4: Marking 77 years of fragrance excellence, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, the world's largest manufacturer of agarbathi, today unveiled its new festive product portfolio in Chennai, reinforcing its commitment to preserving India's spiritual traditions while continuously innovating to meet the evolving aspirations of consumers. With an annual production of over 12 billion incense sticks, Cycle Pure Agarbathi today carries the fragrance of faith to millions of homes across the globe, answering nearly 6 billion prayers every year. For over seven decades, the company has remained an integral part of India's spiritual and cultural landscape, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation to create meaningful fragrance experiences.

The newly launched portfolio includes Cycle Stem Sambrani, Navin Puja Ghee, Good Luck Premium Incense (Lavender, Sandal, Musk and Kasturi) and Cycle Pure Cold Pressed Edible Gingelly Oil, reflecting the company's diverse offerings across incense, puja essentials and wellness products. Designed to enrich everyday rituals and festive celebrations, the portfolio combines quality, authenticity and innovation while staying rooted in India's timeless traditions. Speaking at the launch, Mr. Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, NR Group, said "For 77 years, our journey has been guided by a simple philosophy to honour tradition while continuously evolving with changing consumer expectations. Fragrance has always held a special place in Indian homes, and our responsibility is to preserve that emotional connection while creating products that are relevant for today's consumers. Every innovation we introduce is built on the foundation of quality, authenticity and sustainability, ensuring we continue to remain a trusted part of everyday rituals and festive celebrations."

Highlighting the company's growing relationship with Tamil Nadu, Mr. Ranga added that the state is not only an important market but also a key partner in Cycle Pure Agarbathi's vision of creating meaningful social impact. Beyond business, the company has been actively supporting community development initiatives that empower lives and create lasting change. As part of its regional Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives in Tamil Nadu, Cycle Pure Agarbathi has been supporting the education and holistic development of differently abled girls for the past four years. What began as a meaningful partnership has today evolved into a milestone initiative, enabling 40 differently abled girls every year to pursue their education with confidence and dignity. The programme reflects the company's commitment to building an inclusive society by creating opportunities for education, independence and self-reliance, while setting an inspiring example of empowerment through sustained community engagement.

Tamil Nadu continues to be one of the company's most significant markets, reflecting the state's rich spiritual heritage, deep-rooted cultural traditions and discerning consumers. As part of its continued growth strategy, Cycle Pure Agarbathi is further strengthening its presence across the state through an expanding product portfolio and enhanced availability across traditional retail, modern trade, e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, ensuring consumers have easier access to products that enrich their daily rituals and festive celebrations. With a presence in over 75 countries, a legacy spanning 77 years, and a purpose-driven approach that blends innovation with sustainability, Cycle Pure Agarbathi continues to strengthen its position as a trusted household brand, taking India's fragrance traditions to the world while positively impacting communities through meaningful social initiatives.

About NR Group The Mysuru-based NR Group was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist, Shri Ranga Rao created Cycle Pure Agarbathi, which has grown to become the world's largest-selling incense stick brand. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a diversified business conglomerate with a strong presence in India and international markets The Group has diversified into functional air care products (Lia), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS), floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it has evolved into an "Agarbathi to Aerospace" conglomerate, manufacturing components for defence helicopters. Through its philanthropic arm, NR Foundation, the Group continues to contribute meaningfully to society. Today, NR Group is managed by the third generation of the Ranga Rao family.

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