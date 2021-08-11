Cycle Pure announces an online Pookalam Competition to celebrate Onam

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 11 (ANI/News Voir): Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India's most preferred home worship brand, is organising an online Pookalam competition on the occasion of Onam 2021. Aiming to bring the celebrations to people's doorsteps, the brand urges everyone to celebrate the festival within the safety of their homes.
The competition is open to everyone celebrating Onam. It starts on 12th August and the last date to send entries is 23rd August 2021. Participants should place any of Cycle's products in their Pookalam design, upload the picture with the hashtags #OnamWithCycle #PookalamContest #CYCLEdotIN #Prayers #PrayForIndia #PrayForKerala and tag Cycle's official page on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/CYCLEdotIN ) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/cycle.in_official/). Participants also have to enter their details with the Pookalam picture on (https://www.cycle.in/onam-2021-pookkalam-competition?utm_source=kerala-news & utm_medium=pr & utm_campaign=Onam2021Competition). The brand will announce five winners on 25th August 2021.
Speaking about the competition and the festival, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, says, "We wanted to make this year's festival a memorable one for our customers. We invite everyone to display their creativity and our rich culture through this online Pookalam competition and share it with our worldwide consumers through our platform. We urge everyone to pray from home and celebrate a safe Onam. We would like to extend our greetings to everyone celebrating the festival."
Cycle Pure Agarbathi offers the Om Shanti Pure Puja Oil for the traditional lamp festivities of Onam and for an enriched puja experience. The Om Shanthi Pure Puja Oil is a blend of five puja oils - Coconut, Rice Bran, Sesame (Til), Castor and Mahua sourced in their purest form. It is available in all retail outlets and departmental stores as well as on (https://www.cycle.in/)
The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has, today, become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad. The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car-fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO) and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defence helicopters. The organisation has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfils them, through its charity arm.
'NR Foundation'. NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family.
For more information on NR Group, please visit(https://www.nrgroup.com/)
This story is provided by News Voir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/News Voir)
