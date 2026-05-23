PNN New Delhi [India], May 22: India has earned its place as a global leader for real-time tax compliance, which is actually becoming a benchmark for the world. The billion count e-Invoicing register built by the Government with private partners are registrars is the proof. e-Invoicing is no longer only a domestic achievement - it is a globally recognized example of structured, transaction-level compliance system. And the story does not end at the just at this. Indian multinationals are operating across Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. They are navigating a wave of e-Invoicing mandates in every market they are present in. France, Malaysia, Germany, Belgium, Kenya - governments worldwide are promulgating real-time digital tax controls which we in India have successfully accomplished. The question for Indian enterprises is no longer whether to prepare. It is whether they are ready to lead!

This very conviction led Cygnet.One to host the "EVOLVE" New Delhi summit | May 2026 - "Global e-Invoicing Mandates and AI in Taxation: What Comes Next and How to Prepare" at JW Marriott Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi. CFOs, tax heads, compliance officers, Chief Information Officers (CIOs), and digital transformation leaders from leading multi-nations of India witnessed how to negotiate the accelerating global mandates reshaping enterprise finance and cross-border trade. And how artificial intelligence (AI) features of Cygnet.One are redefining the operating model behind tax and compliance operations. The forum drew senior leaders from organizations including Tata Group, Whirlpool Corporation, JSW, MG Motor India, & Jindal Saw Limited, among others.

Discussions centered on the transition from document-based compliance to structured, validated, and reportable data - and why scalable, AI-enabled operating models are now a business necessity, not an IT project. "AI in taxation is no longer a pilot conversation - it is a readiness conversation," said Dr. Pankaj Dikshit, Director and Chief AI and Data Officer, Cygnet.One. "Enterprises that have built structured compliance data through GST are now positioned to apply AI across reconciliation, notice management, and real-time reporting. Those that move from isolated experiments to connected, intelligent tax operations will carry a measurable advantage as global mandates accelerate." Globally, e-Invoicing mandates are becoming a lever for economic transparency, tax gap reduction, and more efficient cross-border trade. In this landscape, technology partners that can operate across jurisdictions, integrate with a diverse set of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, and deliver compliance at scale are playing a critical role in enabling both business continuity and economic efficiency.

Cygnet.One's unified platform supports compliance across more than 40 countries, integrates with more than 250 ERP systems, and consolidates e-Invoicing, indirect tax, litigation management, and AP and AR automation in a single framework. The forum concluded with curated networking among enterprise peers, advisors, and Cygnet.One product leaders including Niraj Hutheesing, Founder and Managing Director; Anil Rajanala, Business Head, Business Process Transformation; Sanket Handa, Chief Product Officer; and Dr. Pankaj Dikshit, Director and Chief AI and Data Officer. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)