Cygni Energy and Attero tie-up for responsible recycling of Lithium Batteries

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI/PNN): In line with the vision that the essence of circular economy is to redefine the way we consider growth, Cygni Energy has now joined hands with Attero, a leader in responsible recycling, for their Lithium battery recycling.

The recycling of EV and ESS batteries helps in the conservation of natural resources and prevents pollution. It also saves energy spent on refining virgin materials and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. The Li-Ion battery in the energy storage and EV market in India is expected to be over 50GWh in the next 5 years. The company aims at creating awareness amongst the users and encourage them to dispose of the used batteries responsibly.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkat Rajaraman, Chief Executive Officer, Cygni Energy, said, "At Cygni, we are rethinking energy with game-changing battery technologies. We believe our Energy Storage systems will be a key part of the future of transportation and the electric grid. Cygni has so far powered over 75MWh of ESS batteries and over 10,000 EVs through its Li-Ion batteries. This partnership with Attero is aimed at reusing and recycling the EV and ESS Li-ion batteries after their end-of-life thereby ensuring sustainable handling of those materials"

Nitin Gupta, Attero's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Attero with its globally patented Li-Ion battery recycling technologies is proud to partner with Cygni, a leader in energy storage, to ensure that end of life batteries generated by Cygni and its customers are recycled in the most environmentally friendly & sustainable manner. This partnership will go a long way in ensuring that critical battery materials like Cobalt & Lithium are extracted through Attero's globally best Urban Mining technologies and enable a robust circular economy in India. We are delighted to join hands with Cygni."

"As Electric Vehicles emerge, the usage of Li-Ion batteries will explode. It will be catastrophic if these batteries are thrown away into waste after their usage. Recycling will help India recover the materials like Lithium, Cobalt, Manganese, and Nickel, used in these batteries as India has very little of these. I am glad that Cygni, a leading manufacturer of Li-Ion Batteries and Attero, one of the best in near-effluent free Li-Ion battery cycling have tied up. They need to ensure that every battery is recycled after usage" said Professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Institute Professor at IIT Madras who is advising both the companies.

About Cygni Energy

Cygni is India's leading storage technology company with cutting-edge expertise in EV batteries and Energy Storage. It is focused on building alternative energy storage solutions for EVs (2W and 3W) and ensuring mass adoption of Li-ion batteries across Automotive and Energy Storage platforms. Incubated at IIT Madras, Cygni is also a thought leader in DC architecture which is proliferating from Microgrids to Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage. It holds multiple patents in this space and has won several global accolades.

About Attero

Attero is a NASA-recognized urban mining pioneer with the ability to generate carbon credits by recycling and the only company across the globe to extract all metals (including electrolytes) at high purity levels and high recovery efficiency. It recovers more than 98% of all metals including cobalt, lithium, nickel, graphite, and manganese alongside others. The company follows a zero-waste approach and a completely closed-loop process, wherein it extracts metals with extremely high purity including electrolytic cobalt and pharmaceutical grade Li2Co3. Attero has the largest and most advanced waste recycling facility in India and holds more than 30 global patents for its technologies.

