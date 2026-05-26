NewsVoir New Delhi [India], May 25: There are occasions in international commerce and diplomacy when one senses, with unusual certainty, that the matter at hand is not merely transactional, but civilisational in character. Such an occasion unfolded recently at an exclusive investors' roundtable hosted by Invest Cyprus in the presence of His Excellency Nikos Christodoulides, the 8th President of the Republic of Cyprus, where statesmen, technologists, entrepreneurs, and investors gathered in pursuit of a common proposition: the shaping of a new bridge between Indian innovation and European opportunity. Representing HT Labs, the innovation and technology arm of HT Media Group, Avinash Mudaliar, Co-Founder and CEO, participated in discussions that traversed artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, startup ecosystems, media-tech, intellectual property frameworks, and the strategic evolution of Cyprus into a gateway for ambitious Indian enterprises entering Europe.

His Excellency President Christodoulides, who has rapidly emerged as one of Europe's more reform-minded and globally outward-looking leaders since assuming office in 2023, has sought to reposition Cyprus beyond the narrow confines of geography and into the broader theatre of technology, innovation, and strategic diplomacy. A former diplomat, Foreign Minister, Government Spokesperson, and scholar of political science, the President brought to the proceedings both measured intellect and unmistakable strategic intent. The engagement reflected the increasingly vigorous India-Cyprus Strategic Partnership, which is now extending well beyond diplomacy into investment, entrepreneurship, AI, digital transformation, media-tech, and innovation-led economic collaboration. The proceedings commenced under the stewardship of Chairman Evgenios Evgeniou, Chairman of Invest Cyprus, whose opening remarks set the tone for what would become less a ceremonial conference and more a pragmatic tete-a-tete between ecosystems.

With considerable elegance and strategic acuity, Evgeniou introduced His Excellency and commenced the discussion through references to India's great entrepreneurial and technological narratives. By invoking Indian success stories -- the rise of technology-led enterprises, startup dynamism, digital public infrastructure, and innovation at scale -- he immediately established intellectual common ground between Cyprus and India. The effect was unmistakable. The conversation moved swiftly beyond diplomatic pleasantries into substantive discussions around AI-led growth, startup acceleration, digital infrastructure, cross-border innovation, and the role of agile economies in shaping the next phase of global technological transformation. Evgenios Evgeniou, Chairman of Invest Cyprus, remarked, "During the investors' roundtable, leading Indian companies and entrepreneurs had the opportunity to hear directly from His Excellency President Nikos Christodoulides about the prospects Cyprus offers as a springboard for growth into the European Union, a regional business hub for the wider Middle East, and an emerging investment destination across sectors ranging from technology and financial services to education, logistics, pharmaceuticals, and advanced innovation ecosystems.

We are extremely encouraged by the response and the depth of interest demonstrated by several major Indian enterprises. A number of companies expressed serious intent towards exploring investments and long-term strategic partnerships in Cyprus. We will now undertake systematic follow-up with participating organisations and entrepreneurs to facilitate deeper engagement, provide the necessary support frameworks, and explore tangible co-building opportunities in the near future." Particular attention was paid to Cyprus's emergence as a business-friendly and innovation-oriented European base for Indian enterprises seeking expansion into EU markets. Dr. Nicodemos Damianou, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, articulated Cyprus's long-term vision with notable precision. He outlined a future-facing policy architecture centred around innovation sandboxes, AI enablement, startup acceleration, regulatory agility, and experimentation environments designed to allow companies to iterate rapidly while remaining connected to European frameworks and institutions.

Demetris Skourides, Chief Scientist of the Republic of Cyprus, who has been actively engaging with the Indian technology and startup ecosystem since 2024, reiterated Cyprus's ambition to emerge as a regional innovation hub and a strategic gateway into Europe for Indian enterprises. He highlighted the country's globally competitive IP Box regime, which offers an effective tax rate as low as 3% on qualifying intellectual property income, alongside a 120% deduction on eligible R & D expenditure. Indian companies already operating from Cyprus reinforced the country's growing reputation as an intelligent European operating base for AI firms, SaaS enterprises, startups, digital platforms, and media-tech organisations seeking global scale.

HT Labs, widely recognised for its strengths across product engineering, artificial intelligence, consumer technology ecosystems, digital platforms, recommendation systems, content intelligence, and large-scale media-tech innovation, shared perspectives on the future of AI-led infrastructure and scalable technology systems. Mudaliar's participation drew particular interest owing to his long-standing experience across product, media, technology, and consumer internet businesses. Over the years, he has been associated with building and scaling several digital ecosystems and innovation-led products across media, entertainment, content discovery, and platform businesses. His experience in navigating the intersection of technology, AI, user behaviour, and digital transformation positioned him as one of the principal voices from the Indian delegation during the strategic discussions.

HT Labs also expressed strong interest in leveraging Cyprus's sandbox environments and innovation-friendly regulatory frameworks to test and scale its emerging Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) and Slurrp businesses. Discussions explored the possibility of co-building opportunities across AI-led media systems, digital infrastructure, recommendation engines, content intelligence frameworks, and next-generation consumer engagement platforms, using Cyprus as an agile experimentation and European deployment base. Speaking during the engagement, Avinash Mudaliar observed, "Cyprus is fast emerging as a strategic innovation bridge connecting India to Europe. What distinguishes the country is its ability to combine European market access with agile policymaking, startup-friendly thinking, and a deeply collaborative innovation ecosystem. The passion, consistency, and commitment exhibited by Cyprus towards building future-facing technology infrastructure is extraordinary. For Indian businesses seeking global scale in AI, media-tech, and digital infrastructure, Cyprus presents a compelling opportunity."

Demetris Skourides remarked, "Cyprus is building a future-ready innovation ecosystem designed for global collaboration across AI, digital transformation, and emerging technologies. With strong incentives including the 3% IP Box regime, 120% R & D deductions, startup and digital nomad visa programmes, and a focus on entrepreneurial agility and international co-creation, we aim to become a trusted gateway for companies seeking long-term growth in Europe. The arrival of global innovation ecosystems such as Plug and Play and semiconductor design firm Tenstorrent, combined with the technology sector contributing nearly 16% to Cyprus's GDP, is a strong signal of international investor confidence in Cyprus's innovation economy."

Special mention must also be made of Stavros Stavrou, President of the Cyprus-India Business Association, whose stewardship of the wider engagement ecosystem ensured that discussions retained both strategic seriousness and uncommon warmth. His efforts in strengthening India-Cyprus commercial and innovation relationships were visible throughout the proceedings, particularly in fostering an environment where governments, investors, startups, and technology leaders could engage with unusual candour and intellectual openness. Following the formal roundtable discussions, both Stavros Stavrou and Demetris Skourides spent additional time in detailed post-session conversations around long-term India-Cyprus collaboration opportunities, AI ecosystems, innovation sandboxes, and the future of technology-led partnerships between Indian enterprises and Cyprus. These interactions moved beyond protocol and reflected a genuine intent towards sustained engagement, co-building possibilities, and strategic technology partnerships.

Their acknowledgement and appreciation of HT Labs' participation reflected the seriousness with which the Cyprus ecosystem is approaching long-term collaboration with Indian innovation leaders. By the conclusion of the roundtable, one truth had become abundantly clear: Cyprus no longer seeks merely to participate in the European innovation conversation. It seeks to shape it. And for Indian enterprises standing at the threshold of global expansion, Cyprus is making an increasingly persuasive case that the road into Europe may well pass through Nicosia. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)