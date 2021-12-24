Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Marsh International Holdings on acquisition of 43.01 percent stake in Marsh India Insurance Brokers

You would like to read
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas announces opening of its Singapore Foreign Law Practice
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Just Dial on acquisition of controlling stake by Reliance Retail Ventures
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Zomato on raising INR 9,375 crores through IPO
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises CarTrade on its Initial Public Offering of INR 2999 crores
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Carborundum Universal Limited on investment in PLUSS Advanced Technologies
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal counsel to Marsh International Holdings, Inc. (Marsh International) on purchase of 43.01 per cent of the shareholding of Marsh India Insurance Brokers Private Limited (Marsh India Insurance Brokers). As a result, Marsh International now holds approximately 92 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Marsh India Insurance Brokers.
The General Corporate team of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised on the transaction.
The Transaction team was led by Indranath Bishnu, Partner; with support from Niyati Dholakia, Consultant; and Ayushi Agrawal, Associate.
The CAM team (i) advised on insurance regulatory framework governing the foreign majority shareholding in the Indian insurance intermediaries including foreign exchange management regulations (ii) advised on various transaction documents and (iii) drafted the applications to be submitted to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India for approval of transfer of ownership and control.
In February 2020, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade amended the foreign direct investment ("FDI") policy to allow 100 per cent FDI in insurance intermediaries. Pursuant to the said amendment, Marsh International Holdings, Inc. proposed to raise its shareholding in the Company from 49 per cent to 92.01 per cent. On the closing of this transaction, Marsh International Holdings, Inc. will hold 92.01 per cent shareholding in Marsh India Insurance Brokers Private Limited.
Other party in the Transaction includes Talwar Thakore & Associates, which acted as legal counsel to Rampart Trust.
The Transaction was signed and closed on October 13, 2021.
India's Leading Law Firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was founded on May 11, 2015 and takes forward the values going back 104 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co. Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the Firm has 750 lawyers, including over 130 partners, and offices in India's key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. The Firm advises a large, and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, start-ups and governmental and regulatory bodies.
The firm was recently named in '25 Most Innovative Companies of the Year' by CII. Also, received "Law Firm of the Year" award at the Asian Legal Business (ALB) India Law Awards 2020 and "Law Firm of the Year, India" at the Asialaw Regional Awards 2020. The firm was recognised as the "Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year - India for 2020" at the IFLR Asia Awards and voted as the "Employer of Choice for 2020" from India, by the Asian Legal Business.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor