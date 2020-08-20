JUST IN
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Advises Info Edge on Raising INR 1,875 Crore through QIP

ANI Press Release 

Mumbai/Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel to the joint global coordinators and book running lead managers (JGC-BRLMs) in relation to a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) by Info Edge Limited (Info Edge). The JGC-BRLMs were Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, and J.P. Morgan India Private Limited.

Info Edge is one of the key players in the online classifieds industry in India, operating through popular platforms such as www.naukri.com, www.99acres.com, and www.jeevansaathi.com, and with significant investments in Zomato Private Limited (Zomato), and Etechaces Marketing and Consulting Private Limited (PolicyBazaar and PaisaBazaar).

The Capital Markets Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised JGC-BRLMs on the Transaction. The Transaction team was led by Yash Ashar, Partner & Head - Capital Markets; and Gokul Rajan, Partner; with support from Shiv Bhargava, Senior Associate; Parth Desai, Associate; Shweta Agrawal, Associate; and Aniran Ghoshal, Associate.

As a part of the QIP transaction, 6,067,961 equity shares of Info Edge were issued, at a face value of INR 10 (Equity Shares) at a price of INR 3,090 per Equity Share, including a premium of INR 3,080 per Equity Share, aggregating to approximately INR 1875 crore.

Other parties involved in this Transaction included:

Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, IIFL Securities Limited and J.P. Morgan India Private Limited (acted as the joint-global coordinators and the book running lead managers to the Issue (JGC-BRLMs))

Latham & Watkins LLP (acted as the international legal counsel to the JGC-BRLMs)

The Transaction was launched on August 4, 2020 and concluded on August 7, 2020.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

