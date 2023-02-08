SPONSORED CONTENT
×

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises J.P. Morgan on Rs 1602 cr block trade by Sojitz Corporation in Samvardhana Motherson International

February 08, 2023 17:00 IST | ANI Press Release
Tennis player James Blake
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised J.P. Morgan India Private Limited (J.P. Morgan), the broker, in relation to the share sale of 4.4 per cent equity stake by Sojitz Corporation in Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (Motherson) by Sojitz Corporation, over two tranches in October 2022 and January 2023, with an aggregate value of Rs 1,602 crore.

The Transaction involved the sale of equity shares of Motherson by way of a share sale on the screen-based trading platform of the stock exchanges. In the first tranche, Sojitz Corporation divested 2.83 per cent stake in Motherson, for a reported aggregate amount of Rs 825.98 crore. The second tranche comprised a sale of 1.57 per cent stake by Sojitz Corporation in Motherson for a reported aggregate amount of Rs 776.3 crore.

The Capital Markets Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised J.P. Morgan on the transaction. The transaction team was led by Abhinav Kumar, Partner & Regional Head Markets Practice (Western Region); with support from Anuj Pethia, Consultant; and Aashima Johur, Principal Associate.

Other Parties and Advisors to the transaction included Ashurst LLP, U.S. (acted as international legal counsel for broker).

The transaction was signed on 16th January 2023, and closed on 18th January 2023.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

 

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .