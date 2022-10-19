Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises on acquisition of Vistaar by Warburg Pincus

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Vistaar Financial Services Private Limited (Vistaar); and its founders Brahmanand Hegde, and Ramakrishna Nishtala (Founders), on the proposed acquisition of a majority stake in Vistaar by Warburg Pincus. Vistaar is a leading NBFC focused on lending to MSME businesses in India.

The General Corporate, Capital Markets, Competition Law Practices of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised for Vistaar; and its Founders. The transaction team was led by Reeba Chacko, Partner (Head - Corporate); Saurav Samaddar, Partner; with support from Krithika Chandrasekaran, Principal Associate; Gopika Nambiar, Associate; and Nritika Sangwan, Associate.

The team led by Gazal Rawal, Partner; with support from Pankhuri Swarnim, Associate; and Maharshi Shah, Associate; of the firm's Financial Regulatory Practice provided advice on regulatory aspects.

The Competition Team led by Kirthi Srinivas, Partner; provided strategic inputs and advised on merger control-related aspects of the deal.

As a part of the Transaction, Warburg Pincus has agreed to acquire a majority stake of Vistaar by purchasing shares from various existing shareholders. Vistaar's existing investors WestBridge Capital; Omidyar Network, Elevar Equity, Saama Capital will exit as part of the deal.

The transaction documents were signed on October 08, 2022; and closing is subject to regulatory approval.

