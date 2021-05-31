Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas appoints Ketaki Gor Mehta as a Partner in its GIFT City, Gandhinagar Office

You would like to read
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas announces the opening of its new office in GIFT City in Gandhinagar, Gujarat
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises ReNew Power, and its founder Sumant Sinha, on NASDAQ listing through business combination with RMG Acquisition Corporation
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Zydus Cadila on sale of its India-focused Animal Healthcare Business for INR 2921 crores
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Tube Investments in relation to investment by SBI Mutual Funds and Azim Premji Trusts
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Advises Senvion Group in Relation to Global Renewal Energy Development's Acquisition of Multiple Group Companies in India
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) announced the appointment of Ketaki Gor Mehta as a Partner in its GIFT City, Gandhinagar office and she will be based in the GIFT City office.
This appointment is part of the Firm's continuing growth strategy and enabling support to its GIFT City clients.
Ketaki has over 16 years of experience in advising on mergers and acquisitions, private equity, venture capital investments, joint ventures, and general corporate advisory matters. She has advised on large domestic and international notable transactions across industry sectors primarily including financial services, pharmaceutical, infrastructure, outsourcing, manufacturing, and real estate.
She also specializes in project finance, acquisition finance, corporate lending and have advised many private parties in relation to government tender matters.
Welcoming Ketaki on board, Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said, "I am delighted that Ketaki is joining us. She has exceptional professional credentials and the ability to support the growth of our new office. Her joining is evidence of our commitment towards the growth of our GIFT City office."
Ketaki is a graduate from Government Law College, Mumbai in 2005 and a Solicitor, Bombay Incorporated Law Society in 2007.
On her appointment, Ketaki Gor Mehta, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said, "I am excited to be part of Cyril Amarchand Mangldas and look forward to contributing to the growth of the GIFT City office."
India's Leading Law Firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was founded on May 11, 2015 and takes forward the values going back 104 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co. Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the Firm has 750 lawyers, including over 150 partners, and offices in India's key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. The Firm advises a large, and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, start-ups and governmental and regulatory bodies.
The firm was recently named in '25 Most Innovative Companies of the Year' by CII. Also, received "Law Firm of the Year" award at the Asian Legal Business (ALB) India Law Awards 2020 and "Law Firm of the Year, India" at the Asialaw Regional Awards 2020. The firm was recognized as the "Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year - India for 2020" at the IFLR Asia Awards and voted as the "Employer of Choice for 2020" from India, by the Asian Legal Business.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor