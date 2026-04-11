CZ Releases Freedom of Money, a Memoir Reflecting on the Rise of Crypto and the Story Behind Binance

VMPL New Delhi [India], April 11: Few figures have been as closely associated with the rise of the cryptocurrency industry as Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ). In his new memoir, Freedom of Money, A Memoir of Protecting Users, Resilience, and the Founding of Binance, CZ offers a candid account of the early days of crypto, the rapid explosion of Binance, and the personal consequences of building at the centre of one of the fastest moving industries in modern finance. Available globally from 07th April 2026 on Amazon Kindle and Paperback, Freedom of Money traces CZ's journey from his early life and unconventional path into technology through the founding and rapid growth of Binance during a period when the cryptocurrency industry was expanding at unprecedented speed.

Part memoir and part reflection on the evolution of digital assets, the book offers readers a builder's perspective on what it was like to grow a global platform in a new industry where the rules were still being written. "While many people congratulated me on being number one, something else gave me more satisfaction," CZ writes in the book. "I was getting messages from users all around the world thanking us for providing them with financial access or even financial freedom." The memoir also reflects on the challenges that came with building at such speed, including the pressures of scaling a global company, regulatory scrutiny as the industry matured, and CZ's personal experience serving a four month sentence in a U.S. federal prison.

"This memoir is not a sanitized corporate story," CZ said. "It reflects on what it was like to build during a time when the crypto industry was still taking shape - the successes, the mistakes, and the lessons that came from both." Alongside the events that defined CZ's career, Freedom of Money explores broader themes of money, technology and responsibility, and how his views on financial freedom have evolved over time. Reflecting on a Defining Period in Crypto Over the past decade, Binance has played a significant role in the growth of the digital asset ecosystem, helping support the development of infrastructure used by millions of users globally.

Freedom of Money provides CZ's personal perspective on that period of rapid innovation and expansion in the cryptocurrency industry. Richard Teng, Co-CEO of Binance, said: "The story of Binance is closely tied to the early evolution of the crypto industry. Freedom of Money offers a founder's perspective on the challenges and opportunities that shaped digital assets during their formative years." Yi He, Co-Ceo of Binance, added: "The early days of crypto were fast-moving and full of possibility, even if not always fully understood. This book captures the energy of building in that moment and the incredible progress the industry has made since."

Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer at Binance, said: "For many people, the story of crypto has been told through headlines and market cycles. What this book offers is a first person account from someone who helped build the infrastructure behind the industry's growth." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)