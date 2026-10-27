PNN Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 26: Dachepalli Publishers Limited, an educational publishing and integrated academic solutions company, announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026. During the period, Dachepalli expanded its academic product offering through in-house notebook manufacturing, the launch of its PageCraft notebook brand and an arrangement to distribute interactive flat panel displays across India. H1 FY27 Financial Highlights (Amounts in ₹ Lakhs) For H1 FY27, the Company reported an EBITDA margin of 20.88% and a net profit margin of 13.86%. Business Highlights * Pelican Edu Supply: Targeting a proposed reach of around 100 schools to expand its presence in the institutional education supplies market. The platform could support incremental revenue through notebooks, academic supplies and proposed bundled textbook and notebook kits, while strengthening school relationships and creating cross-selling opportunities.

* In-house Notebook Manufacturing: Commenced notebook manufacturing after acquiring printing and binding equipment. * PageCraft Launch: Launched the PageCraft notebook brand for a phased rollout to existing school customers. * Combined Academic Kits: Proposed combined textbook and notebook kits to serve a broader range of school requirements. * Interactive Display Distribution: Entered an arrangement with Wiki Kids Private Limited to distribute interactive flat panel displays across India. * Proposed Acquisition: Signed an MoU to acquire Hara Communications Private Limited, subject to due diligence, definitive agreements and required approvals. Management Commentary Commenting on the performance, Mr. Vinod Kumar Dachepalli, Whole Time Director, Dachepalli Publishers Limited, said: "For H1 FY27, total income grew by 74% to ₹70 crore, while net profit increased by 29% to ₹10 crore. Alongside our publishing business, we have commenced in-house notebook manufacturing and launched PageCraft for a phased rollout to our existing school customers.

Through Pelican Edu Supply and the proposed combined textbook and notebook kits, we aim to serve more of the academic requirements of our school partners. The arrangement with Wiki Kids adds interactive classroom displays to our offering, while the proposed acquisition of Hara Communications remains subject to due diligence, definitive agreements and required approvals. Our focus is on executing these initiatives in a phased manner and building on our existing school relationships." About Dachepalli Publishers Limited Dachepalli Publishers Limited operates in the education and publishing sector, focusing on academic textbooks and supplementary educational content. The Company serves schools and institutions through a structured distribution network and remains committed to delivering high-quality educational resources while ensuring long-term value creation.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forwardlooking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)