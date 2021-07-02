Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival to appoint Advisory Board Members

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's one of the most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival in affiliation with Incredible India and International Tourism Festival to appoint the Advisory Board Members.

There have been rumours for almost five years regarding the Introduction of DPIFF's Advisory Board, this news is now an official confirmation. The Management of the most prestigious organisation on Friday, 02 July 2021 announced from their official twitter handle and other social media platforms declaring the appointment procedure for the honorary post of Advisory Board Member.

As per sources, the committee will be administered by the President of the Board Shri Chandrashekhar Pusalkar - Grandson of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

Twitter Announcement Link: (https://twitter.com/Dpiff_official/status/1410818039088615426?s=20)

DPIFF organizes two mega events annually i.e. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards which is held on 20th February at Taj Land's End, Mumbai and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South which is convened on 20th September in Hyderabad, Telangana in the presence of Governor, Chief Minister, International Dignitaries, Celebrities and Media Personnel to honour and appreciate the creativity & talent of Global Cinema.

The Youth Team of DPIFF have been honoured and appreciated by the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, Home Minister, Finance Minister, Information & Broadcasting Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh and many others for their rigorous efforts and hard work endured upon promoting Indian culture & ethos.

The Advisory Board Member will be appointed by the Jury President with the consent of Management Committee. All functions will be carried forward from the headquarter of DPIFF which is located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Board Members will be appointed and drawn from different walks of life for a tenure of three years. The organisation will provide an opportunity to the passionate civilians in different fields about the procedural aspects of the working under India's most prestigious ceremony. The services of enthusiastic academic talent with expertise in their area of study, well versed with Indian Cinema will be used for quality enhancement and acceleration of various aspects.

As per the procedure on the official website of DPIFF, one has to send a list of documents on the official mail id of DPIFF to be further qualified to comprehend the post of Advisory Board Member. The Documents required are Covering Letter, Profile/Resume, Website/Articles, Aadhar Card, Pan Card, passport size photo, Past experiences, Details on CSR works done in last 5 years & many other documents.

For more information on this one can visit (http://www.dpiff.in/abm)

Recently on the 20th February 2021, DPIFF successfully commenced its grandeur event in Mumbai, Maharashtra being their Host State & Tourism Partner. The prestigious ceremony had an integration of ten reputed Tourism States of India as their official Tourism Partners - Maharashtra Tourism, Punjab Tourism, Assam Tourism, Rajasthan Tourism, Gujarat Tourism, Jharkhand Tourism, Chhattisgarh Tourism, Madhya Pradesh Tourism, Odisha Tourism and Himachal Tourism. For the first time in the history of the entertainment industry, ten venerated tourisms were associated with an event. It was live streamed on ZEE5 with a viewership of more than 70 million across the globe.

The Youngest Advisory Panel Member of Central Board of Film Certification into Ministry of I & B, Government of India and CEO of DPIFF Abhishek Mishra was seen awarding the gorgeous actress Kiara Advani alongside Director Anurag Basu. The glamourous evening also witnessed stars like Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Radhika Madan Ankit Tiwari, Kunal Khemu, Divya Khosla Kumar, etc. The Founder & Managing Director of DPIFF Shri Anil Mishra was also seen on stage honouring the Tourism Ministers & IAS Officers.

Team DPIFF during their Mumbai Event Announced the assertion of next event to be held in Hyderabad on 20th September 2021, "Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2021" to Honour the South Indian Film Fraternity and "Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022" to be held on 20th February 2022 in Mumbai at Taj Lands End.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)