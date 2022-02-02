Dangal TV bags its very own jewel, YouTube's Diamond Play Button

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): 2022 has started off with some exciting news Dangal TV, the channel has been presented with the prestigious Diamond Button by YouTube for crossing the 10M mark.
The channel's growing popularity in both urban and rural HSM market has resulted in Dangal TV's YouTube growth rate that has reached 11.7M subscribers with more than 5 Billion Views! The numbers only prove Dangal TV's fan base and mass following for the original shows that the channel offers.
Dangal TV's forte lies in having a deep rooted understanding of the HSM (Hindi Speaking Market) audience in both rural and urban India. It is this understanding that renders the channel to provide a vast number of original shows which address social issues and spread a message of positivity through their content. Among the popular shows of Dangal are Nath Zevar Ya Zanjeer, Rakshabandhan, Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein, Mann Sundar and Sindoor Ki Keemat.
Ecstatic on receiving the Diamond Play Button by YouTube, Manish Singhal, Managing Director of Dangal TV said, "Dangal TV is not just a channel, it's a representation of the emotions, cultures and traditions of innumerable Indians both in urban and rural sections. The channel cuts across the regional barriers and brings people together through its prime time dramas and original shows. The channel has been consistently gaining popularity over the years not just on Satellite TV but also digitally and today it's earned itself the Diamond Play Button by YouTube! It's a matter of immense pride and gratitude for the entire team of Dangal TV!"
Dangal TV is a leader in original general entertainment that showcases intrinsic understanding of North-Indian cultural milieu. With a footprint that covers the Hindi speaking population across India, Dangal TV is at the vanguard of delivering meaningful entertainment that tugs at the heartstrings of the populace.
