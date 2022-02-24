Dangal TV Originals Hitting High on Prime Time Slots Across HSM GEC's

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): 5 on 5 for Dangal Originals! Dangal TV Channel is hitting high on the BARC Charts in week 6'22. All five original shows of the channel made it to the top 5 list across all FTA and Paid GEC channels in the prime time slot! The channel has been dominating the market with it's popular shows, Rakshabandhan Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal, Nath Zevar Ya Zanjeer, Mann Sundar, Sindur Ki Keemat and Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein which are ruling the roost in the prime-time slot.
Dangal TV's strategy of rooting their shows in the heartland has proved profitable for the channel. The five prime time shows from 7:30 pm to 10 pm have been garnering high TRPs ever since their launch and have been dominating the market.
It's not just the channel but even the shows are gaining mass popularity. Even the leading stars of all the shows have become household names. All Dangal TV shows have become fan favourites and are working not just for the onscreen chemistry of the lead stars of the shows but also for the intriguing plots the shows are built on. While the numbers are consistently and organically inching up on the BARC charts, the shows too are building on the plot lines and their high points.
Shows like Mann Sundar and Nath Zevar Ya Zanjeer have been defying norms and drawing a lot of attention. While Mann Sundar defies all preconceived notions of beauty, Nath revolves around the journey of a girl trapped in a regressive custom and how she breaks out of it. Even Rakshabandhan Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal, Sindur Ki Keemat and Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein showcase a deep-rooted understanding of the Indian rural populace.
"We've always wanted Dangal TV to be reflective of our deep rooted understanding in the Hindi heartland and the fiction category and it's a huge achievement for these shows to gain mass popularity in urban markets as well," says Manish Singhal, Managing Director of Dangal TV, while adding, "The TV penetration in the rural market has shown impressive increment and that's leading to great consumption of content as well. We are going all guns blazing to maintain and grow this connect with our audience."
