Darjuv9, an urge to shift from chemical to organic products

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI/SRV Media): Darjuv9, founded in 2019, focuses on offering all-organic products for everyday use, ranging from food, cleaning solutions, farming solutions, and cosmetics to name a few. Through its varied product range, the company aims to promote an environment-friendly lifestyle and also spread awareness regarding the ill effects of chemical-ridden everyday products. Darjuv9 caters to categories like health and fitness, beauty and cosmetics, food and nutrition. As a part of their initiative, Darjuv9 has spread awareness to more than 2 lakh people since its inception.

Eco-friendly products can help to improve overall indoor air quality, and also contribute to reducing certain health risks, such as chemical poisoning, skin irritations, eye and respiratory infections. To tackle this, Darjuv9 came up with a varied range of organically sourced products and built itself as an eco-entrepreneur providing chemical-free products through brands such as DaMaulik, Herbs and Hills, and Wish Clean to name a few.

Da Maulik products are not just providing 100% organic food products, they also produce them from their natural habitat so that they can have maximum active molecules to provide additional health benefits. In ayurvedic medicines, spices such as cloves and cardamom were wrapped in betel nut leaves and chewed after meals to increase the flow of saliva and aid digestion. Specializing in the sourcing, processing and packaging of organic food products integrated from seed-through packaged products, DaMaulik presents customers with a range that is built over years of legacy. Furthermore, Da Maulik offers an exuberant range of spices, which are not only an integral part of any dish but also a warehouse of immense medicinal value.

Darjuv9 Founder, Jitendra Dagar, says, "It's just not enough these days to getting educated about organic products, buying and using them. As organic is just not refrained to products only, organic is all about one's mindset. We need to go and think beyond to have access to organic air and water. Hence, everyone who understands the importance of organic and natural in their life needs to communicate their understanding to others at least to a minimum of two others. By doing this, our next generation could have access to a healthy and sustainable world. At Darjuv9, we are dedicated to making this dream true."

Herbs and Hills provides customers with effective and easy-to-use organic essentials, naturally blessed to keep the overall body, skin and hair rejuvenated. The products are inspired and packed with a plethora of natural ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile, ashwagandha and many more. Herbs & Hills is a revolutionary skin & body care brand that proposes to offer customers an everyday regime for flawless and hydrated skin and body.

Inspired by nature's most reliable ingredients, Wish Clean offers various types of concentrated cleaners that can be diluted for economical usage over months. Wish Clean came up with a variety of products including laundry detergent, floor cleaner (a concentrated solution that is biodegradable and designed to help clean dust and germs from floors without using harmful chemicals that might cause health issues), utensils cleaner & toilet cleaner (a powerful colour-changing solution that dissolves strains).

In today's world, about 50% of people have skin-related diseases, and in such a situation, the importance of health increases and becomes a vital responsibility. Human lives are in danger due to the degeneration of the ecosystem and its devastating impact on everyday life. People are suffering due to various chronic illnesses and day-to-day ailments which are spreading faster than ever. If examined closely, a large number of chemicals in skincare and various other day-to-day products lead to health problems and become an area of concern.

Darjuv9 is also a listed brand under the Indian government's initiative of organic farming -- Jaivik Bharat. Through various initiatives, Darjuv9 aims to set a credible example of the promise to deliver to their esteemed customers of being fully prepared to contribute to the needs of the ecology and society at large. Through their organic-focused product range, Darjuv9 has been able to reach more customers to expand their network and successfully deliver the message to live a healthier and mindful life.

