Datamatics helps UTI Mutual Fund to set-up a paperless digital workplace in record time amid pandemic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Datamatics, a global Digital Solutions, Technology, and BPM company, today announced the successful implementation of its Digital Workplace Solution for UTI Mutual Fund, one of India's biggest Mutual Fund companies.

It involves digitizing two of their critical processes for seamless flow of information, higher transparency and agility across multiple offices. UTI Mutual Fund has more than 160 financial centers across India with over 51,000 Mutual Fund Distributors.

As part of their digital transformation initiatives, UTI Mutual Fund wanted to digitize their paper-based processes. The client was facing multiple challenges from delays and loss of documents due to the physical movement of files, delays in payment due to time taken for physical documents to move and high cost of physical storage. The client selected Datamatics to digitize two of its critical processes - Decision & Approval Process and Payment Process.

The Datamatics solution will provide the client ability to swiftly track and access documents digitally resulting faster decision-making process and better customer experience. It will allow multiple stakeholders to access files remotely and get a real-time update on the status of the file movement.

"Datamatics has been a key partner in our Digital Transformation journey. The team was very flexible, innovative and proactive in their approach when it came to providing solution to our problem. It has been a few months since we implemented the solutions and we are happy with how we are working currently with this digital workplace," said Raghunatha Reddy - EVP & Head IT, UTI AMC.

"We have completed more than 150 digital office projects globally helping enterprises to improve their efficiency, productivity, and scalability within a short time frame. Our extensive experience helps us to handle complex workflows involving multiple stakeholders in large enterprises. We are delighted to partner with UTI Mutual Fund. The successful implementation will enable them to improve productivity manifold," said Bijon Mullick, SVP - Sales, Datamatics.

Datamatics Digital Workplace offers a cloud-based, paperless digital office solution. It can be customized and tailored to suit the widest set of business requirements including snail mail tracking and file management, digital office automation, and records management towards a remote collaborative workspace. It enables enterprises to embrace an immensely agile, safe, and scalable future-proof business model for supporting remote operations or work from home culture.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)