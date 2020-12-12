David and Goliath Films and Lal Bhatia are helping budding singers reach out to the audience

You would like to read
- Prosenjit Chatterjee and Richa Sharma's film Panaah on domestic violence meets with an overwhelming response
- Tera Software standalone net profit declines 9.58% in the March 2020 quarter
- Tera Software standalone net profit declines 91.37% in the September 2020 quarter
- Tera Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter
- Lal Bhatia and His Team Install Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines in Schools and Colleges of West Bengal
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After partnering with the Film Federation of India in their online talent hunt initiative for aspiring actors from India and across the world, Lal Bhatia & David and Goliath Films have turned their focus on supporting and giving opportunities to new and upcoming singers.
"While music in all of its forms and types is an exquisite art. It is a universal language of love and respect. It holds the power to wash away the stress and anxiety of your day-to-day struggles, there are countless people with exceptional talents out there making tremendous efforts to make it as a singer. Our one-of-a-kind initiative is open to all who feel that they have the talent but are fed up with over programming and over processed," said Lal Bhatia, Chairman of David and Goliath Films.
The first song under this project is a love song.
"The track 'Tera Mera Rishta' is sung and composed by 16 years old, OM (Ayushmann Ghosh), with the help of 20 old Rishika Sarawagi for the lyrics. Tera Mera Rishta is produced into a Music Video by David and Goliath Films, Lal Bhatia and Imran Zaki. The music video is creatively produced by Lal Bhatia and Indroneel Mukherjee. It stars Richa Sharma and Sean Banerjee. The music video was conceptualized by 19 years old Aashna Sharma. The music video's story, screenplay was written and directed by Soumojit Adak," Lal Bhatia added.
"We want to create an industry of independent artists that competes alongside Bollywood. Although an aspiring singer may face several challenges when they start, it brings great compensation when one finally gets where they strive to be. All a singer needs to do is make patience their weapon, trust their abilities and make a substantial effort and soon they can find themselves succeeding. Tera Mera Rishta is testament to that endeavor," Lal further said.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor