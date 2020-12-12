David and Goliath Films and Lal Bhatia are helping budding singers reach out to the audience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After partnering with the Film Federation of India in their online talent hunt initiative for aspiring actors from India and across the world, Lal Bhatia & David and Goliath Films have turned their focus on supporting and giving opportunities to new and upcoming singers.

"While music in all of its forms and types is an exquisite art. It is a universal language of love and respect. It holds the power to wash away the stress and anxiety of your day-to-day struggles, there are countless people with exceptional talents out there making tremendous efforts to make it as a singer. Our one-of-a-kind initiative is open to all who feel that they have the talent but are fed up with over programming and over processed," said Lal Bhatia, Chairman of David and Goliath Films.

The first song under this project is a love song.

"The track 'Tera Mera Rishta' is sung and composed by 16 years old, OM (Ayushmann Ghosh), with the help of 20 old Rishika Sarawagi for the lyrics. Tera Mera Rishta is produced into a Music Video by David and Goliath Films, Lal Bhatia and Imran Zaki. The music video is creatively produced by Lal Bhatia and Indroneel Mukherjee. It stars Richa Sharma and Sean Banerjee. The music video was conceptualized by 19 years old Aashna Sharma. The music video's story, screenplay was written and directed by Soumojit Adak," Lal Bhatia added.

"We want to create an industry of independent artists that competes alongside Bollywood. Although an aspiring singer may face several challenges when they start, it brings great compensation when one finally gets where they strive to be. All a singer needs to do is make patience their weapon, trust their abilities and make a substantial effort and soon they can find themselves succeeding. Tera Mera Rishta is testament to that endeavor," Lal further said.

