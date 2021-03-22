David & Goliath Films launched Chal Saathiyan Music Video for their upcoming production A Separate Sky

You would like to read
By David-Goliath-Films
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): David & Goliath Films launched the official music video "ChalSaathiyan" for their upcoming production 'A Separate Sky' with paramount grandiosity.
It was inaugurated at the awe-inspiring Telegraph "She" Awards with a sheer magnificence encircling it. With the sole intention of bringing the most real and relevant issues in our society under the spotlight, David & Goliath Films, Lal Bhatia and Imran Zaki have returned with yet another cabaret of emotions and pertinent issues surrounding our national integrity.
Under the diligent conception and direction of Raajhorshee De diversified with the majestic musical composition of Ashu Chakraborty thus brought to life by the euphonic vocalization by Anupam Roy, "ChalSaathiyan" is nothing less than a dexterous soliloquy that caters to the act of unity and brotherhood amongst all.
The official music video portrays the national disarray that we seem to find ourselves in, with superlative skill. It identifies as a story that celebrates the nation and its inhabiting citizens. A story that revolves around the celebration of integration, solidarity and secularism. "ChalSaathiyan" is an amalgamation of sentiment, ardour and a constant endeavour towards nationalisation. A concept that aims for the warmth in our hearts and the voice of reason in our heads.
David & Goliath Films believes in producing realities and directing dreams for a better tomorrow. To have a futuristic affirmation and strive for a utopian environment by producing and directing a dynamic vision through the creative arts. During the past few months, David & Goliath Films took it upon themselves to focus on encouraging the people to help each other by producing hard-hitting documentaries, short films, and web series.
With a realistic message of "Unhappy the land that is in need of heroes...", this music video which is part of a bigger production 'A Separate Sky' has reached out to our voice of reason. To stand as one against the threats towards our national unification and be the heroes of the land we call our Mother. With crossing a landmark of 1 Million + views in less than 24 hours, the "ChalSaathiyan" music video is officially streaming on the David & Goliath Films YouTube Channel.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
