VMPL New Delhi [India], April 9: DazzleDrys, one of India's fastest-growing tech-enabled and eco-friendly laundry and dry-cleaning franchise brands, today announced its plans to aggressively expand its footprint across the country, targeting over 100 operational outlets within the next 12 months. The announcement comes on the back of the successful launch and performance of 10 outlets, validating the brand's scalable business model and the growing demand for premium, professionally managed laundry care services in India. The expansion strategy is anchored in DazzleDrys' accessible franchise model, which requires an investment of ₹15-20 lakh and a compact retail space of 250-400 sq ft, making it an attractive opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs. The company provides end-to-end franchise support, including location finalization, outlet setup, structured training through the DazzleDrys Laundry Academy, proprietary technology tools, digital marketing assistance, standardized operating procedures, and the supply of eco-friendly detergents and consumables. This comprehensive ecosystem enables consistent service quality and predictable growth for franchise partners, even without prior experience in the laundry industry.

DazzleDrys offers a complete portfolio of premium garment and home-care solutions, including laundry, dry cleaning, steam ironing, wash-and-fold and wash-and-iron services, designer and delicate fabric care, stain removal treatments, curtain, carpet and sofa cleaning, shoe and bag restoration, and doorstep pickup and delivery. Services are accessible through online booking via the company website, WhatsApp, and an upcoming mobile application. The brand's signature Couture-Level Care® process emphasizes meticulous garment inspection, eco-friendly washing, stringent quality checks, secure packaging, and timely delivery. Key highlight * Rapid expansion plan targeting 100+ outlets across India within 12 months * Low investment (₹15-20 lakh) with high scalability potential * Strong focus on eco-friendly and sustainable cleaning solutions

* Ideal franchise opportunity for Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities * Comprehensive end-to-end franchise support system ensuring smooth business setup and growth Customer Benefits * Convenient doorstep pickup and delivery services * Safe and eco-friendly cleaning for clothes and fabrics * Affordable pricing for premium laundry and dry-cleaning services * Reliable and timely service with professional handling of garments * Reliable and timely service experience Commenting on the expansion, Raj Sharma , Founder & CEO, DazzleDrys, said, "With 10 successful outlets already operating, we are confident in scaling our operations nationwide. Our tech-enabled, eco-friendly and SOP-driven model ensures consistent quality for customers and strong unit economics for franchise partners. Our goal is to build India's most trusted premium laundry care brand by crossing the 100-outlet milestone within the next year."

DazzleDrys differentiates itself through integrated technology that offers real-time order tracking, digital payments, centralized CRM, and analytics-driven operations, while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability through biodegradable detergents and energy-efficient processes. In a largely unorganized, multi-billion-dollar Indian laundry market, the brand aims to bring standardization, professionalism, and innovation, positioning itself as a customer-centric and franchise-friendly alternative to traditional and high-cost organized players. As part of this expansion, DazzleDrys is inviting entrepreneurs, business owners, and investors to join its rapidly growing franchise network. Interested partners can explore opportunities with an investment of ₹15-20 lakh, a space requirement of 250-400 sq ft, and complete training and operational support provided by the company.

For more information on franchise opportunities, Visit us: www.dazzledrys.com. Email : info@dazzledrys.com Contact no : +91 9266947005 About DazzleDrys DazzleDrys is a pan-India, tech-enabled, eco-conscious laundry and dry-cleaning franchise brand offering premium garment and home-care services. By combining sustainability, advanced technology, and standardized operating procedures, DazzleDrys is redefining laundry care with a focus on convenience, quality, and innovation. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)