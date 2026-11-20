VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: DBS Bank India today announced that its Borivali branch in Mumbai is now a dedicated DBS Treasures Wealth Branch, deepening the bank's wealth management proposition in one of India's most dynamic markets. Designed for affluent, high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth customers, the branch combines DBS' wealth management capabilities, regional expertise and cross-border connectivity to deliver a differentiated banking experience. The launch follows the recent opening of the bank's Hyderabad wealth branch and reflects DBS' continued investment in strengthening its wealth management presence in India. The dedicated wealth branch enables DBS Bank India to bring its differentiated wealth capabilities closer to customers.

The DBS Treasures Wealth Branch is designed to serve customers with evolving wealth needs through a more holistic understanding of their financial priorities and cross-border banking requirements. Customers have access to dedicated Treasures Relationship Managers, specialist wealth expertise and dedicated NRI banking support, enabling seamless wealth and banking solutions across relevant DBS markets. Together, these capabilities provide continuity, convenience and access to DBS' regional network for customers with increasingly global lifestyles and financial interests. Ambuj Chandna, Managing Director and Head, Consumer Banking Group, DBS Bank India, said, "As wealth creation in India continues to accelerate, customer expectations are evolving beyond traditional banking to more personalised and globally connected wealth experiences. At DBS Bank India, we go beyond for our customer, combining our local market understanding with all the benefits that come from our Group's international connectivity, capabilities and insights. The DBS Treasures Wealth branch in Borivali, Mumbai brings these strengths closer to our customers, enabling us to serve them with greater relevance as their financial ambitions become increasingly sophisticated across generations and geographies."

Through DBS Treasures, DBS Treasures Gold and DBS Treasures Private Client, DBS Bank India offers a comprehensive wealth continuum that supports customers across different stages of their wealth journey*. Together, these propositions provide access to differentiated banking and wealth offerings, supported by dedicated relationship management. DBS Treasures International is a premier cross-border wealth management programme designed for DBS Treasures customers with global lifestyles and financial interests across markets. Built on the philosophy of "Treasures in ONE, Treasures in ALL," the programme gives eligible customers recognised status, banking privileges, and access to wealth management across DBS' regional network. * DBS Treasures, DBS Treasures Gold and DBS Treasures Private Client

- DBS Treasures: For customers with a Total Relationship Value (TRV) of Rs 30 lakh to less than Rs 2 crore. - DBS Treasures Gold: For customers with a TRV of Rs 2 crore to less than Rs 6 crore. - DBS Treasures Private Client: For customers with a TRV of Rs 6 crore and above. About DBS DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named "World's Best Bank" by Global Finance, "World's Best Bank" by Euromoney and "Global Bank of the Year" by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named "World's Best AI Bank" by Global Finance as well as the winner of multiple digital assets awards. In addition, DBS has been accorded the "Safest Bank in Asia" award by Global Finance for 18 consecutive years from 2009 to 2026. DBS Bank India was recognised by CRISIL Coalition Greenwich as the Best Bank for Corporate Cash Management in India in 2025 and 2026. The bank was also named Best Bank for ESG in India at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026 and was recognised as the Best Bank in Emerging Tech and AI at the Business Today-KPMG India's Best Banks Awards 2026.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, Wealth, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets. DBS Bank has been present in India for more than 30 years, opening its first office in Mumbai in 1994. DBS Bank India Limited is the first among the large foreign banks in India to start operating as a wholly owned, locally incorporated subsidiary of a leading global bank. As a trusted partner, DBS provides a range of banking services for large, medium, and small enterprises and individual consumers in India, focusing on a seamless customer experience that helps them 'Live more, Bank less'. In November 2020, Lakshmi Vilas Bank was merged with DBS Bank India Limited. DBS Bank India is now present in ~350 locations in 19 Indian states.

DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by uplifting lives and livelihoods of those in need. It provides essential needs to the underprivileged and fosters inclusion by equipping the underserved with financial and digital literacy skills. It also nurtures innovative social enterprises that create positive impact. With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)