DCC Animal Hospital, extends telehealth services across India to support pet healthcare as a priority no matter where you are

Mumbai (Maharashtra), June 10 (ANI/PNN): As India gradually rises from the perils of the second wave of coronavirus, the growing demand for quality pet healthcare sees an upswing from all over the country.

To meet the demand for reliable and accessible pet healthcare, DCC (Dogs Cats & Companions) Animal Hospital, a multi-specialty facility, has extended virtual telehealth services to bridge the healthcare gap for pet owners across the country.

The carefully curated and highly specialized services will allow pet parents and veterinarians to leverage the company's proprietary platform for continuous veterinarian care and support amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new telehealth service will enable pet parents to connect directly with highly skilled DCC doctors led by renowned veterinarian Dr. Vinod Sharma, who has 30 years of Indian and global experience in veterinary.

Dr Vinod Sharma along with his team will guide pet parents in a simplistic way and discuss any concerns they might have regarding the health and wellness of their pet. The communication language will be both Hindi and English. The treatment will be shared via a prescription and explained verbally on the virtual chat window.

In case of more complex issues that involve surgery or physical examination, the doctor may recommend physical visit in a controlled safe environment. All other issues will be tackled over the call as long as they are manageable in medical purview virtually.

Commenting on the new initiative, Dr Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary Service Division DCC Animal Hospital said, "As the country gets into recovery mode, the dangers are far from over. Pet owners continue to being concerned for their pets' well-being amidst the current scenario and the best way to ensure safety is by opting for telehealth services. Also, one has realized that it's the necessity of having a good reliable vet, also the ease of access that a pet parent is looking for. Sometimes a health situation with your pet can bother you and make you think if you really need to go to the hospital or can someone guide you at home. DCC has focused its efforts to develop a user-friendly virtual platform that is simplifying veterinary services for pet parents across the country."

COVID-19 has accelerated pet ownership in India which has given rise to a fast-growing pet care industry. The pandemic has increased the use of telehealth for veterinary visits and this trend is expected to continue to rise for accessible healthcare. Need of the hour is to act quickly to serve animals in communities while ensuring everyone stayed safe.

Telehealth services by DCC further help in balancing social distancing protocols with the need to demonstrate to pet parents how to provide home care for pets including general health monitoring, administration of oral medications, subcutaneous fluids, vaccination and nutrition.

Telehealth is here to stay with no. of pets outgrowing the no. of vets that can handle the health needs in each state, it is not just an implementation, it's a constant effort to also train pet parents on how they can help the vet understand the situation better and help their pet recover.

DCC Animal Hospital aims at ensuring parity in healthcare services for our companions at par with human health services.

About DCC Animal Hospital India

DCC (Dog Cat Companion) Animal Hospital is India's first multi-speciality facility offering complete physical and emotional care to pets. It is the first pet healthcare facility in India to offer modern animal medicine and practices in a compassionate and friendly environment. DCC Animal Hospitals offer a range of high-quality medical care for animals including specialized services in orthopaedics, dentistry, trauma & surgery as well as preventive care for pets.

www.dccpets.in

About A'alda

A'alda was founded in 2019 with an aim to provide veterinary care and clinical services for animals in Asian countries. It works on solving challenges in the veterinary care industry and aims to be the best veterinary medical platform in the world. The DCC Animal Hospital project was envisioned by A'alda Pte. Ltd. with an aim to humanize pet care services. Founded in 2019, the company's mission is to continuously improve the standard of care for hospitals and veterinary medicine and make it accessible to people globally.

