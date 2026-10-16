PRNewswire Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 16: Against the historic setting of Jaipur's City Palace, De Beers brought together heritage, contemporary culture and diamond jewellery for a landmark event that celebrated two significant new chapters for natural diamonds in India. The evening presented His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur as De Beers Group's advocate for natural diamonds in India, while Forevermark Diamond Jewellery marked its first anniversary in India with a new festive campaign featuring Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur. Together, the two moments reflected De Beers' vision, from the natural origin, rarity and authenticity of diamonds to their contemporary expression through jewellery, design and personal style.

As Maharaja of Jaipur and part of a living legacy shaped by jewellery, craftsmanship and precious gems, His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh brings an instinctive understanding of rarity, provenance and the value of pieces that endure beyond the moment. His role with De Beers is to bring the natural diamond story into a new cultural conversation, connecting its extraordinary natural origin and individuality with a generation that is redefining luxury through authenticity, meaning and personal expression. In doing so, he brings royalty's storied relationship with diamonds into the present, while helping shape the next chapter of natural diamonds in India.

"For me, legacy is not simply about preserving the past; it is about understanding where you come from and finding ways to make that heritage relevant for the future. A natural diamond carries that same sense of continuity. It is shaped by nature over an extraordinary period of time, and its value lies not only in its beauty, but in the rarity and authenticity that make it truly timeless. I look forward to this association with De Beers as the advocate of the gemstone as I get to showcase the unique story of a diamond to the younger generations," said His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur.

The initiative forms a part of De Beers' broader ambition to strengthen the desirability of natural diamonds, enhancing their story for a new generation of Indian consumers. Shweta Harit, Senior Vice President, De Beers Group and CEO, Forevermark, said: "India has a remarkable relationship with diamonds, rooted in generations of craftsmanship, jewellery and an appreciation for rarity. Today, as a new generation redefines what luxury means to them, we see an opportunity to bring the story of natural diamonds into that conversation through His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh who brings a rare cultural connection to this story. His association reflects our ambition to deepen the emotional and cultural relevance of natural diamonds and grow the category in India."

Following the unveiling of His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh for the natural diamond narrative, another chapter unfolded as Forevermark Diamond Jewellery unveiled Princess Gauravi Kumari as the face of its festive campaign. Marking one year of Forevermark in India, the campaign brings together contemporary designs crafted with beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced natural diamonds while exploring the role of modern jewellery in festive dressing and individuality with Princess Gauravi Kumari's distinctive sensibility. It reflects Forevermark's growing presence in India and its vision of inspiring a new generation through considered design and personal expression. "The festive season has always been about coming together, creating memories and celebrating the people and moments that matter. What I love about Forevermark is the way it brings the beauty of natural diamonds into a more contemporary expression of style. Jewellery can be traditional, bold, understated or completely personal. Forevermark Diamond Jewellery blends tradition with modern aesthetic, making it a perfect addition to the contemporary woman of today," said Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur.

"Forevermark gives us an opportunity to express the beauty and rarity of natural diamonds through a more contemporary lens. As we mark our first year in India, we are seeing a consumer who wants jewellery to feel personal, distinctive and connected to their own sense of style. Gauravi embodies that sensibility beautifully. She brings together the richness of her Jaipur heritage with a distinctly modern point of view, making her a natural fit for Forevermark as we enter our next chapter in India. Our ambition is to build on this momentum, broaden the occasions for diamond jewellery and inspire a new generation to discover diamonds in their own way," added Shweta Harit, Senior Vice President, De Beers Group and CEO, Forevermark.

The event brought together celebrities, leading personalities and HNI guests from Jaipur and across India, for an evening celebrating diamonds, heritage, fashion and contemporary Indian luxury. The campaign films were unveiled during the evening, followed by a grand fashion show displaying Forevermark jewellery across contemporary festive looks amongst an innovative dance performance. India remains a strategically important market for De Beers, with the company focused on growing the diamond category and deepening its relevance among a new generation of Indian consumers. As jewellery increasingly moves beyond traditional milestones into self-expression, personal achievement, gifting and new occasions, De Beers sees an opportunity to make diamonds part of a broader and more contemporary luxury conversation. For Forevermark, the past year has been focused on establishing the brand in India, expanding its retail presence and introducing its distinctive expression of natural diamond jewellery to Indian consumers. With 10 stores now across the country, Forevermark enters its second year with an ambition to build further scale and create more opportunities for consumers to discover and experience exceptional natural diamond jewellery.

The evening in Jaipur brought these two distinct dimensions of De Beers' vision to life: the extraordinary story of the diamond and the evolving ways in which that rarity is expressed through jewellery today. Together, the two announcements reflect De Beers' ambition to strengthen the desirability of natural diamonds while creating new relevance for them with a generation that is redefining luxury. As India's relationship with diamonds evolves, De Beers is focused on shaping what comes next, from the story of the gem itself to the way it is discovered, worn and celebrated. About De Beers Group Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group's strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology services. De Beers Group is committed to 'Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future - where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.

About Forevermark Diamond Jewellery Forevermark Diamond Jewellery is the diamond jewellery brand from De Beers Group, the world's leading diamond company, a name synonymous with more than 135 years of expertise and heritage in the world of diamonds. Every Forevermark Diamond Jewellery creation celebrates life's most meaningful moments, featuring natural diamonds that are beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. Forevermark diamonds bear a unique inscription, ensuring authenticity and making each piece deeply personal. Formed over billions of years deep within the Earth, Forevermark diamonds are hand-selected for their exceptional quality, graded beyond the 4Cs in the pursuit of absolute beauty. Responsibly sourced and carefully cared for along their journey, they reflect the brand's commitment to creating a positive impact on the people and places its diamonds come from. Expertly crafted by master designers, Forevermark Diamond Jewellery combines modern artistry with timeless elegance. Each piece elevates the brilliance of its diamond while embodying the brand's enduring values of beauty, rarity, and responsibility.

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