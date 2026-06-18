PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: De Beers Group is marking Father's Day this year with a deeply personal addition to its 'Love, From Dad' campaign. The campaign features a collaboration with acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi and his daughter, Aashi, for a special film that highlights the evolving relationship between fathers and daughters a bond built on trust, encouragement, and unconditional support. Centered on the second ear piercing as a meaningful moment of self-expression and growing independence, the film brings to life the quiet emotions that define the father-daughter relationship at its most authentic. Set against the unhurried beauty of a beach, footprints in the sand carry the weight of time passed and a bond deepened. The film captures a realisation familiar to every father, that the daughter who once followed closely in his footsteps is now confidently stepping ahead and forging her own path. It is at this moment of quiet, proud acknowledgement that a natural diamond becomes more than a gift. It becomes a father's way of saying, I see you, I trust you, and I am proud of who you are becoming.

To bring this narrative to life for consumers across India, De Beers Group has launched an extensive retail activation across 50 select retail stores nationwide. In key cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow and Nagpur, dads & daughters can participate in a unique, memory-led retail experience ensuring that every customer leaves with a sweet, permanent memory of their bond where they click unique photographs with renowned photographers in these select stores to mark the moment over the fathers' day weekend (20th -21st June, 2026). The second ear piercing, unlike the first, which is guided by tradition, is a young woman's personal choice. It marks her growing sense of individuality and self-expression. Through 'Love, From Dad,' De Beers positions the natural diamond as the most meaningful way for a father to honour this milestone, connecting the enduring qualities of a natural diamond, its rarity, resilience, and permanence to the enduring strength of the father-daughter bond.

Toranj Mehta, Country Head - Category Marketing, De Beers India, said, "Natural diamonds have always anchored life's rarest moments and this Father's Day we are celebrating the second piercing as a pivotal milestone of a daughter's independence. By partnering with Pankaj Tripathi and Aashi, we are celebrating a bond built on authenticity and rarity. We are also excited to extend this narrative through interactive activations in over 50 stores across India, allowing families to engage with the campaign, discover natural diamond jewellery firsthand, and take back a cherished memory of their own." For Pankaj Tripathi, the collaboration was deeply personal. Known for his grounded persona, he shared, "As a father, some of the most emotional moments are when you realize your child is becoming her own person and making her own choices. The second piercing represents that moment of confidence. What resonated with me about this story is how a simple gesture can become a lifelong memory. Sharing this experience with my daughter, Aashi, made it very special. A natural diamond, like a father's love, stays with you unchanged through every chapter of life."

The Father's Day video segment will be shared across De Beers Group's digital and social media platforms, inviting families across India to celebrate the milestones that outlast trends. Through this collaboration, De Beers continues to place natural diamonds at the heart of life's most meaningful connections. To watch the reel visit @heerahaisadakeliye and to know more about natural diamonds visit www.adiamondisforever.com. To click your unique photographs & create a memory this father's day, visit https://withlovefromdad.netlify.app/ About De Beers Group Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group's strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology services. De Beers Group is committed to 'Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future - where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.

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