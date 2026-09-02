PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: Not every milestone comes with a date on the calendar, some come with a best friend by your side. The people we choose to grow with, celebrate with and turn to through every version of life are increasingly becoming relationships worth marking. Recognising this shift, De Beers Group's 'Love, From Bestie' brings natural diamonds into a new kind of celebration, one centred on the friendships that are rare, enduring and entirely your own. Over the Friendship Day weekend on 1stand 2nd August 2026, 'Love, From Bestie' came to life across natural diamond retail partner stores in India through a series of thoughtful, friendship focused experiences. Besties could capture their bond through professionally shot portraits, beautifully framed to take home, while personalised nail art, custom bag charms and playful 'BFF Contracts' added a creative touch to the celebration.

The experiences gave friends a chance to celebrate their bond in ways that felt personal and memorable, drawing more than 2,000 visitors and a conversion rate of 15% across 60 participating natural diamond retail stores nationwide over the weekend. At the heart of the campaign is the Bestie Bracelet Collection, created around a simple but meaningful idea: one for you, one for your bestie. Each bracelet becomes a personal expression of the friendship it represents, capturing the rare, enduring bond between two best friends. Bringing the idea to life are some of India's much loved celebrity bestie duos, Sara Tendulkar & Banita Sandhu, Mallika Dua & Shweta Tripathi, as well as Sanaya Irani & Drashti Dhami. Across a series of social content, the duos opened up about their friendships, sharing hilarious insider moments, personal milestones and the unwavering support that keeps their bonds strong.

Commenting on the campaign, Ms. Toranj Mehta, Country Head - Category Marketing, De Beers Group India, said, "We often think of natural diamonds in the context of traditional milestones, but the way people celebrate important relationships is changing. What makes a natural diamond special is its rarity, individuality and the fact that it is created over billions of years. There is a beautiful parallel with friendship. The strongest ones are built over time, shaped by shared memories and are unlike any other relationship. 'Love, From Bestie' is about recognising that connection and celebrating this ritual beyond of a single day, with something that is equally unique and lasting."

The conversation extended beyond celebrity friendships through a candid Friendship Day podcast hosted by the new age portal, Tweak, bringing together young changemakers including Ida Ali, Anshita Mehrotra, Khanak Gupta and Suramya Jain. The panel explored how Gen Z is redefining friendship, from navigating career ambitions and major life changes to finding a support system in the people closest to them. The podcast is available on YouTube. Through collaborations with leading lifestyle publications, the campaign explored the unique strength of 'corporate bestie' bonds, reframing natural diamond bracelets as the definitive modern friendship band. These features celebrated the professional allies who have transitioned from office companions to the most essential pillars of our personal lives.

The campaign found its way into homes and feeds nationwide through digital, social, television, print and out of home. Supporting the campaign across markets was the Indian Natural Diamond Retailer Alliance (INDRA), developed by De Beers alongside the Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC). Through INDRA's digital network, participating stores accessed localised digital assets, customisable event creatives and targeted outreach tools, helping bring the campaign to life across markets. By bringing together real-life friendships, celebrity besties, conversations around modern relationships and engaging retail experiences, Love, From Bestie puts natural diamonds at the heart of a celebration that honours the friends who make life brighter, better and a lot more fun.

For more information visit Heera Hai Sada Ke Liye or www.adiamondisforever.com About De Beers Group Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group's strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology services. De Beers Group is committed to 'Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future - where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.

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