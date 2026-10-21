PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ London [UK], October 21: Formed billions of years ago deep within the Earth's mantle, natural diamonds are among nature's most extraordinary creations. For thousands of years, they have fascinated people not only for their rarity, exceptional physical properties and beauty, but for the symbolism and meaning they have carried across cultures and generations. Returning to Frieze Masters for a second year, De Beers will present the second chapter of Voyage Through the Diamond Realm, Chapter II: On The Birth of a Diamond new immersive installation that reconnects audiences with the -metaphysical- origins of natural diamonds. Across three rooms, the installation explores different elements of natural diamond's origin story: from the earliest formation of carbon in the stars, and the birth of diamonds deep within the earth, to the transformation of rough diamonds into treasured objects through creativity and craftsmanship. The story of their birth connects us to the origins of the cosmos, our planet and life itself, inviting audiences to see something of our own remarkable story of origin reflected in the journey of a natural diamond.

Visitors will encounter a monumental five-metre handcrafted tapestry created by Shifron Mercury Studio, woven from natural fibres from Botswana's Okavango Delta to evoke the geological layers of the Earth. The tapestry incorporates ceramic 'stellar fragments' inspired by the forms of rough natural diamonds, and ostrich eggshell beads to connect the earthly formation of natural diamonds with their cosmic origins. Within the space is a new commission of hand-crafted amulets by Botswana-based design collective Peter Mabeo Studio, created in collaboration with basket weavers, potters and wood carvers from across Botswana. Drawing on generations of craft traditions, the works celebrate the enduring relationship between people, place and natural materials. De Beers' natural diamonds are set within these handcrafted amulets.

While developed through distinct practices, Shifron Mercury Studio and Peter Mabeo share a philosophy rooted in respect for natural materials, simplicity and the role of human hands. Across their work, materials retain their inherent character, with craftsmanship used to reveal their potential. The experience then moves into an immersive cinematic space, where visitors watch how carbon formed within the earliest stars became diamonds deep beneath the Earth. Science and wonder come together to reveal one of nature's greatest creative acts; the birth of a natural diamond, with soundscape narrated by Lucian Msamati and Kristin Winters, bringing together voices and original wark from artists including Mumsy Themba and Ecka Mordecai.

The journey concludes in a space designed for reflection. De Beers' rough natural diamonds are illuminated by ultraviolet light, inviting visitors to encounter these creations before they are cut or polished. Some reveal a hidden blue fluorescence, a fascinating natural phenomenon often described as 'the secret within the stone,' which offers a rare glimpse into the remarkable geological journey held within each diamond. In their earliest form, each natural diamond reveals its unique character before beginning another chapter in their journey passing into the hands of skilled craftspeople who will reveal their potential. Voyage Through the Diamond Realm, Chapter II builds on the global success of Voyage Through the Diamond Realm's first edition, which toured from London to Mumbai to New York exploring the myths, legends and stories inspired by natural diamonds. Following Frieze Masters, this next chapter will also tour internationally.

Lynn Serfaty, General Manager - Natural Diamonds, De Beers, says, "Voyage Through the Diamond Realm, Chapter Two explores the extraordinary origin story of natural diamonds through the twin concepts of creation and creativity. Working with talented artists, craftspeople, actors, musicians from Botswana, United Kingdom and France, we are delighted to return to Frieze Masters to bring the story of these natural works of art to life." Shifron Mercury Studio says, 'For Voyage Through the Diamond Realm - Chapter Two, we wanted to create a scene that tells the story of origin. The tapestry brings together natural fibres from Botswana and ceramic fragments to connect the Earth's interior with the cosmos, reflecting the colours of the Earth and pieces of the stars. It was important to us that we keep the materials in their simplest state, trying not to transform them too much, but to let them express their own character.'

Peter Mabeo and Beullah Serema, Mabeo Studio, say, "For this work, basket weavers, potters and wood carvers from across Botswana bring different crafts and materials together. Each amulet carries the particular skill of the person who made it, and each skilled person carries within them the capacity to relate with the natural world, simply, through the senses. The making remains visible - the hand, the technique and the relationship each maker has with the material. The amulets are an expression of convergence - different materials, skills and people coming together." The relationship goes further. Across cultures and geographical distances, craftspeople can arrive at similar ways of working with materials, even without contact with one another. The potter, the basket weaver, the tapestry weaver and the wood carver all work through an innate, sensory understanding of materials."

About De Beers Group Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group recovers diamonds in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group's strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers London and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology services. De Beers Group is committed to 'Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach to sustainability that underpins our efforts to create meaningful impact for the people and places where our diamonds are discovered. Building Forever focuses on three key areas where, through collaborations and partnerships around the globe, we have an enhanced ability to drive positive impact; Livelihoods, Climate and Nature. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.

About Frieze Frieze is a leading global contemporary art organization, renowned for its art fairs, publications and digital presence. Founded in 1991 with the launch of frieze magazine, the brand has grown to encompass seven of the most significant art fairs worldwide in cities including Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York and Seoul. These events attract leading artists, galleries and collectors, fostering innovative dialogues and practices within the art community. frieze magazine continues to set the benchmark for insightful art criticism and commentary, while frieze.com serves as a vital online resource. Committed to expanding the reach and understanding of contemporary art, Frieze also hosts year-round curated programs and associated initiatives, such as No.9 Cork Street, Frieze Connect and Frieze House Seoul that enrich the cultural landscape. With a dedicated team passionate about the arts, Frieze remains at the forefront of artistic exploration and cultural discourse, connecting diverse audiences with groundbreaking artists and their work.

Frieze Masters was founded in 2012 by Amanda Sharp and Matthew Slotover. Emanuela Tarizzo is the Director of Frieze Masters. Frieze Masters offers a unique contemporary perspective on thousands of years of art history, from collectible objects to significant masterpieces from the ancient era and Old Masters to the late 20th century. The 2025 edition of the fair will showcase over 130 of the most significant galleries from around the world. For more information, visit frieze.com. About Mabeo Studio Mabeo Studio is a collective instigated in Botswana. Mentally, it is not geo politically constrained. Operating between the various fields of art, design, architecture, and associated means of communication; each field is applied in its own right yet, with a sense of nonspecific, broad curiosity, consideration and observation. Disciplines and classification are only used as a particular mode of implementation in and through time as actual life continues.

With art and design at times being viewed through topical issues and thought patterns of the day, ideas around aestheticism and fresh directions are all either as significant or as insignificant as the physical materials being manipulated and, as significant or insignificant as the psychology of all involved. The studio interest is to engage in ways that subtly go beyond structured norms and to question the widespread preoccupation with visual sensuality and the unfounded appearance of originality and responsibility. Ongoing initiatives to attract attention are not a priority, other than to increase the probability of meeting collaborators who are conscientious and curious about simpler and more natural approaches.

Perceiving resonance and discord between international art or design influences from the past and present, within the valued natural environment, old cultures and clear attitudes surrounding the studio locale; a craft rooted approach, combined with basic industrial methods that can be contaminated with technology on the rare occasion is adopted. A universal, free and accommodating approach that is premised on the ability to observe and to relate humanely is practiced. Looking beyond and through industry experience into a non-constrained sense, all materials, including the sustainable use of thought as actual material, are engaged with. Often looking beyond design briefs, the studio looks for opportunities to express any project within broader and more accommodating contexts. Finding points of entry for essential elements that are typically overlooked, a craft application or the application of a craft-based attitude, informs an inclusive approach which creates the possibility of activity from which beauty can result.

About Shifron Mercury Studio Shifron Mercury Studio is founded by artist-designers Goni Shifron and Gabrielle Laurin Mercury both graduates of ENSAD (École Nationale Superieure des Arts Decoratifs, Paris). Together, they create tailored environments at the crossroads of sculpture, installation, scenography, and design. They explore craftsmanship across multiple scales, from intimate objects to immersive spatial experiences. Their collaboration was born from a shared passion for raw materials, artisanal techniques, and sustainable values. Hands-on work is at the heart of their practice - whether sculpting themselves or integrating the expertise of skilled artisans into the process. Goni draws inspiration from the purity and stillness of the desert, while Gabrielle is influenced by the richness and complexity of the forest.

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