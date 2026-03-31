PRNewswire New Delhi [India], March 31: Deakin University, Australia, ranked among the top 1% universities worldwide, has joined leading institutions from India and Denmark to help shape a shared global roadmap for affordable and equitable health, as a founding partner of the Research Alliance for Affordable Health (RAAH) Roundtable held in New Delhi. Co-hosted by Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), University of Copenhagen, and Deakin University, the two-day roundtable convened senior leaders from academia, government, philanthropy and global health to align research, policy and investment priorities across Australia, India and Denmark. The discussions focused on defining a clear rationale, roadmap and flagship collaborations for RAAH (2026-2028), addressing critical global health challenges across three priority themes of - Climate change and health, Technology-enabled health systems and Health professional education and capacity building.

Senior representatives from partner institutions emphasised the importance of sustained, multidisciplinary collaboration to drive real-world impact at scale. Sharing his thoughts on this, Professor Sanjay Zodpey, president of PHFI, said, "This trilateral initiative is a joint effort towards tackling public health challenges in a changing world. We prioritised domains for our partnership to impact the health of populations and the health delivery system's ability to respond to challenges." "We have advances in technology, in AI, advances in health systems and policy, health economics, preventive health and public health. The way we educate our healthcare professionals provides an opportunity to address global challenges," said Professor David Austin, Associate Dean (International), Deakin University, Office of the Executive Dean Health.

He added, "There is an advantage here with the combined expertise, resources and facilities of the three partners that provides a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact." Across the roundtable, Deakin academics contributed to key thematic discussions spanning digital health, behavioural and lifestyle research, mental health, chronic disease, and education innovation, working alongside peers from PHFI and the University of Copenhagen. The dialogue was further strengthened by participation from leading organisations including the Indian Council of Medical Research, Novo Nordisk Foundation, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, ensuring strong alignment between research priorities, policy pathways and future funding opportunities. The roundtable concluded with agreement on a set of three to four flagship multi-country RAAH projects, alongside clearly defined institutional leadership, implementation timelines, and an endorsed Action Plan and Roadmap for 2026 - 2028.

These outcomes position RAAH as a platform for sustained collaboration, translating research into policy and practice, particularly in low- and middle-income settings. Professor Theis Lange, Head of Department and Professor of Biostatistics, University of Copenhagen, expressed his thoughts, sharing, "We are very proud to be a part of RAAH and even more to participate in the kick-off roundtable." "We believe that the alliance will make sure that all the advances and development in AI, biotechnology and technology should be put to use for better health for everybody, such that we let go of social inequality in health." Welcoming the collaboration Ms Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, mentioned, "RAAH reflects the kind of global, purpose-led collaboration needed to address complex health challenges. By bringing together complementary strengths from India, Australia and Denmark, we are not just advancing research, but shaping solutions that are scalable, inclusive and impactful."

The alliance will now move into an implementation phase, with dedicated working groups advancing flagship projects and engaging funders and policy stakeholders across all three countries. For more information, please visit www.deakin.edu.au/faculty-of-health Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2946611/Deakin_University_RAAH.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)