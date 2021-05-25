Dealing with Menopause by Dr Bela Chaudhry

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI/Digpu): Homeopathy has emerged to be one of the safest alternative treatment of the symptoms or discomfort created due to Menopause. In this interview we talk about effects of it on woman's body with Dr Bela Chaudhry who is a renowned Homeopathy expert with over 33years of rich experience in treating varied acute and chronic ailments.

She is an MD (Hom) and Gold Medalist in BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopath of Medicine and Surgery). She is a Specialist in diagnosing and treating complex chronic diseases with her holistic approach.

Menopause in layman's term means the end of a woman's menstrual periods. It is permanent cessation of menstruation following the loss of ovarian activity for 12 months. Typically, menopause occurs between ages 45 and 55. This means women can expect less frequent periods and other symptoms at some point during their 40s.

But it's different for every woman. There's no lab test to predict when in life it will start or how easy it will be. Along with unpredictable periods, a woman may have other symptoms--both physical and emotional. Hot flashes, poor sleep, and mood changes are common. Some women have vaginal dryness, weight gain, and thinning hair. Bone density may also start to decrease.

"No two people are going to go through menopause in exactly the same way," Different women go through menopause with different kinds of symptoms.

Hot flashes: They are a common symptom during the midlife transition. Many women have these for several years after menopause. Some experience hot flashes for 10 or more years.

Restless Nights: During midlife, women may start having trouble sleeping because of changes in hormone levels. Hot flashes and night sweats can also cause women to wake up.

Rollercoaster Moods: During pre-menopause, many women become irritable or feel moody. Some may feel sad and anxious and unable to enjoy things as much as they used to. If a woman has these symptoms day after day for at least 2 weeks, she may be dealing with a clinical depression.

Although most women don't have a problem with depression during this transition, she explains, changes in hormones can bring a negative mood for some women. Besides this, the other most common symptoms are vaginal dryness, low mood and/or feeling anxious, joint and muscle pain, Cardiovascular diseases, Insomnia and Migraine

Being well-informed is the first step towards self-care. It is important that women in their premenopausal years undergo certain baseline tests to determine if there are any underlying diseases. Common disorders that may be pre-existing or new-onset are anaemia, hypocalcemia, vitamin D deficiency, osteoporosis, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hypothyroidism, hypercholesterolemia and depression and anxiety.

Here is a list of 11 natural ways to reduce the symptoms of menopause.

Eat Foods Rich in Calcium and Vitamin D

Hormonal changes during menopause can cause bones to weaken, increasing the risk of osteoporosis.

Calcium and vitamin D are linked to good bone health, so it's important to get enough of these nutrients in your diet.

Sunlight is your main source of vitamin D, since your skin produces it when exposed to the sun. However, as you get older, your skin gets less efficient at making it.

A diet rich in calcium and vitamin D is important to prevent the bone loss that can occur during menopause.

Achieve and Maintain a Healthy Weight

It's common to gain weight during menopause. This can be due to a combination of changing hormones, aging, lifestyle and genetics. Gaining excess body fat, especially around the waist, increases your risk of developing diseases such as heart disease and diabetes. Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight may help alleviate menopause symptoms and help prevent disease

Eat Lots of Fruit and Vegetables

A diet rich in fruits and vegetables can help prevent a number of menopause symptoms and help keep bones healthy, and can help prevent weight gain and certain diseases.

Exercise Regularly

Regular exercise can help alleviate menopause symptoms such as poor sleep, anxiety, low mood and fatigue. It can also protect against weight gain and various diseases and conditions.

Drink Enough Water

During menopause, women often experience dryness. This is likely caused by the decrease in estrogen levels.

Don't Skip Meals

Eating regular meals may be important when you're going through menopause.

Irregular eating may cause some symptoms of menopause to worsen. Skipping meals may also hinder weight loss in postmenopausal women.

Meditate: Meditation can help reduce anxiety, chronic pain, depression and many other diseases.

Menopause is not an illness. It's a natural part of life. Though its symptoms can be difficult to deal with, eating the right diet and exercising regularly may help alleviate and prevent them. Experiment with the tips above to make your time during menopause and beyond easier and more enjoyable.

