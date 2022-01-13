Deep rooted Educationist, Karandeep Singh bags Golden Glory Award 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): An epitome of the perfect confluence between a spirited mind and experienced entrepreneur, (https://www.linkedin.com/in/karandeep-edupreneur) Karandeep Singh, CEO of (https://www.linkedin.com/company/roarthemusicschool/about) R.O.A.R bags Most Inspiring Edupreneur of the Year at (https://goldengloryawards.com) Golden Glory Awards 2021 presented by Brands Impact.

The Director of Operations at one of the leading EdTech companies in India and Senior Managing Director of Kingbourne International, Karandeep has been associated with the field of education for almost a decade now and believes that things are changing for the best. Having been associated with some of the Top 10 schools of India as a Principal and Director, Mr. Singh has also been an architect to the educational ethos of companies like Rankpedia and MyELSA as the Chief Academic Officer and Business Head.

R.O.A.R. Rafa Online Academy of Rhythm is a calling to address the vastness and the intellectual 'spark-wires' hanging in between the ecstatic exquisite expression of music and performing arts and the gaps that learners of all age groups find hard to - 'reconnect with'. ROAR is a pathway to redefine creative disruptiveness with understanding the plethora of musical expressions that can be created, synthesized, produced and converted into employable success stories.

Brands Impact executed the second edition of Golden Glory Awards after two years, the prequel of which was held at the same venue in 2019. These awards are meant to acknowledge and bring forward the extraordinary journeys of individuals, professionals & companies that are embarking upon the path of glory and success with their remarkable achievements.

Among the winners were several eminent personalities Sangeeta Bijlani (Timeless Beauty), Esha Deol Takhtani (Actor turned Producer), Divya Dutta (Best Actor in Lead Roles), Tanisha Mukherjee (Outstanding Debut on OTT), Mona Singh (Versatile Actor), Aditya Narayan (Most Loved Reality Show Host), Urvashi Dholakia (Iconic TV Actor), Sayani Gupta (Best New Age Female Actor), Erica Fernandes (Style Diva), Shama Sikander (For Advocating Mental Health), Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan (Most Admired Offscreen Celebrity Couple), Adah Sharma (Most Loved Female Celebrity on Social Media), Rasika Duggal (Most Loved Female Lead Actor on OTT Platform), Sarah Jane Dias (Most Stylish Glamour Icon), Mukesh Rishi (Most Versatile Actor in Supporting Roles), Anubhav Singh Bassi (Youth Icon) and Malvika Raaj & Sonaakshi Raaj (Most Stylish Sister Duo).

On accepting the award, Karandeep says, "This award embodies the genuine hard work and passion that I have for creating innovative solutions within the Education Industry in India. After completing my Masters from Oxford University, United Kingdom, I always had the vision to transform the Indian Education sector by creating a democratized and outcome-based learning system that reaches not just the students in big cities, but, is helping in removing the digital and cultural divide in our country by making sure that students in our villages and townships get the same quality Education. I am humbled that GGA 2021 hosted by Brands Impact saw this quality in my work to honour me with this title."

In the past, Karandeep has been recognized for his novel approach and entrepreneurial mindset on the national and international levels. He was awarded "Entrepreneur of the Year 2021" by the Indian Achievers Forum, besides being felicitated by the Indian Government as well as private organizations.

Since the lockdown, Singh has launched various webinars and online educational discussions on the future of education in the world. Creating a practical model of Blended Learning, he is helping various educational institutes across the country as a senior advisor and mentor to incorporate workable methods to carry on the teaching and learning process. He has been invited to be a panelist in various online live shows to discuss the imperative importance of being 'future-ready'.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)