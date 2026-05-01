Deepak Chem Tech Limited enters into agreement to build HyCO plant to secure long-term supply of key raw material for its Polycarbonate Project

PRNewswire Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 1: Deepak Chem Tech Limited ("DCTL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Deepak Nitrite Limited, enters into long-term agreement with Praxair (a Linde company) to build a HyCO plant to manufacture key raw materials for DCTL's upcoming polycarbonate manufacturing facility at Padariya, Dahej, in the state of Gujarat. Under the agreement, Praxair India will build, own and operate dedicated on-site facility to supply key feedstocks for polycarbonate production. The arrangement establishes a reliable, long-term supply of an essential input for the project. The agreement brings together DCTL's downstream materials platform with Praxair India's expertise in industrial gas infrastructure and operations. The on-site model is expected to support consistent availability and operational efficiency, while enabling DCTL to maintain focus on its core expertise.

DCTL's integrated Polycarbonate facility is intended to play a significant role in the domestic production of a high-performance material that serves several high-growth end-use segments in India, including automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, and consumer applications. The integrated supply arrangement with Praxair India has been structured to support product quality, scalability, and supply chain resilience as the project advances. "This agreement marks an important step in advancing our polycarbonate project," said Mr Meghav Mehta, ED & CEO, Deepak Chem Tech Limited."A long-term arrangement of critical raw material supply through a dedicated on-site solution enhances execution visibility, supports efficient project delivery and creates value for our customers. We are pleased to partner with Praxair India, whose global expertise and wide capabilities align well with the requirements of this project."

The on-site facility is expected to be commissioned in 2028, in line with Deepak Chem Tech Limited's polycarbonate plant. About Deepak Nitrite Limited: Deepak Nitrite Limited (NSE: DEEPAKNTR) (BSE: 506401) is one of India's fastest growing, integrated, advanced materials and chemical and petrochemical intermediates company. It has a diversified portfolio that caters to the dyes and pigments, agrochemical, pharmaceutical, plastics, textiles, paper and home, and personal care segments along with petro derivates intermediates - phenolics, acetone and IPA in India, and overseas. Its products are manufactured across six locations, which are all accredited by Responsible Care. Recognized globally as a "Responsible Manufacturer" and a "Supplier of Choice" by marquee customers.

Focusing on a Triple Bottomline principle of People, Planet, Profit, Deepak Nitrite Ltd. deploys globally benchmarked standards & systems, and is now accredited 'Bronze Rating' by EcoVadis in 2024, for sustainability initiatives. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)